It happened every time he went on stage. He sat down at the piano, then pulled up his pantlegs to reveal a pair of bright red socks as his fingers began flying across the keys in preparation for a stirring gospel song.
Derrell Stewart joined the Florida Boys, based in Pensacola, Fla., in 1956. From that time he, Les Beasley and Glen Allred would be on stage for every Florida Boys concert until the group announced its retirement in 2007.
Stewart, 85, died February 25, 15 days after suffering a serious fall as he was rehabilitating from a stroke he had suffered in December.
Gifted with a keen sense of humor as well as his musical talent, Stewart was one of gospel music’s funnymen. He could regale fellow musicians and fans alike as he spun his yarns or simply acted goofy during Florida Boys concerts.
On one of the Gaither videos, he was invited onstage as host Bill Gaither attempted to interview him. He ambled along the edge of the stage, looking very much the country bumpkin as he scanned the audience. Promptly he waved at someone and said, “Hi Annie!” Playing the straight man, Gaither asked, “Annie who?” Without missing a beat Derrell replied, “Any-body. It doesn’t matter.”
The red socks thing began early in his career after he joined the Dixie Rhythm Quartet at age 18. He began wearing red socks, tie and suspenders as a way to entertain the crowds. After he joined the Florida Boys, the red tie and suspenders disappeared. But the socks remained and became his trademark.
With Stewart at the piano, the Florida Boys pioneered a couple of gospel music’s earliest television series, the Gospel Song Shop and later the popular Gospel Singing Jubilee. The group at that time consisted of Stewart on piano, Beasley as lead, Allred on baritone, Tommy Atwood tenor and Billy Todd singing bass.
Atwood left the group, and soon after that Todd was replaced by Buddy Liles. The other three stayed together for more than 50 years before heading into retirement just over a decade ago, though Beasley relinquished the lead part in later years in favor of backing up the group on bass guitar.
Another group later picked up the Florida Boys name, but that group has not achieved the prominence of the original combination.
Beasley was the first of the three to pass away two years ago. Allred survives.
Stewart earned many accolades during his time with the Florida Boys. When The Singing News, now Southern gospel’s leading publication, inaugurated its Fan Awards, he was the first performer named favorite musician. He would be inducted in 1999 along with the entire Florida Boys quartet into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Then in 2007, he was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame, based in Dollywood.
