I was still in bed one morning a couple of weeks ago when my wife informed me there was a police officer at my door wanting to talk to me.
The stuff you see on TV, either on the news or cop shows, would lead you to believe something traumatic was coming down. I had no place to run, since our stairway is close to the living room where he was standing (not that I could have outrun him at my age anyway). But Officer Needler’s business with me was much more mundane than that; he was completing a report on a slight mishap I had incurred when I backed into a parked car almost directly behind our driveway.
I furnished the necessary documents and details, exchanging courtesies in a civil tone. He apologized for getting me up so early, but he needed to get the report done at the start of his shift. Anticipating setting up thankfully minor repairs to my vehicle, I was happy to oblige.
I suppose I could have made his job, not to mention the angst of the other car’s owner, much more difficult at the outset. I’m reminded of the joke about the driver who sideswiped a parked car on a busy street, pulled over and put a note on the windshield that said,“I hit your car. People are watching me put this note on your windshield. They think I am giving you my contact information. They are wrong.”
That isn’t me. In addition to the possibility of being tracked down, I prefer to own up when I mess up and take advantage of those big bucks I’m paying my insurance company for thankfully rare claims. Besides, my insurance also covers my car, minus the deductible of course, and premiums for infrequent insurance claims are much cheaper than out-of-pocket repairs.
But back to the police officer. Here was a man doing a thankless job of documenting a traffic accident, one of the tasks he’s had to complete in what he admitted has taken 100 hours of overtime the past month beyond his scheduled 40-hour work week. Many of the people with whom he comes in contact don’t particularly want to be dealing with law enforcement. Every day he and his cohorts risk being shot at, called names, shunned or been the object of protests on behalf of those who feel they have been wronged by the men and women in blue.
Fortunately it isn’t people like me who instill apprehension in those walking the beat, manning a desk or answering calls for help. But too many times police encounter trouble from apprehensive residents or those up to no good. And most of those times it’s a no-win situation for the cops.
So let’s hear it for our hard-working police force, most of whom spend their extended shifts busting their backsides to make Anderson a better place.
