It is completely unprecedented. The world essentially came to a halt as a brand-new virus emerged in China, then found its way around the world. With no way to treat it effectively, people have been forced to cocoon themselves and wait endlessly for health professionals to find a way to bring it under control.
As society waits to emerge from its forced hibernation, we find ourselves experiencing more than a lost weekend. Perhaps even more than a lost season. It may take the better part of a year to return to normal. In the process there will be a part of our lives that can never be recovered.
The externals are obvious. The wind-down of basketball season has been wiped out. The major league baseball season has been delayed indefinitely. An entire season of college spring sports went down the tubes, and high school spring sports as well. Music and dance competition was abbreviated. Schools and colleges were forced to transition from the classroom to e-learning with uncertain results. The 2020 Olympics will now be delayed until 2021. Football and other fall sports are looking nervously at their future. The tradition of an evening out at a restaurant or a movie took an enforced hiatus. The economy has taken a hit, although pent-up demand eventually will very likely bring it back to full steam.
All of these are causing adjustments on the part of both participants and spectators. Some other things, however, cannot be recovered.
High school seniors will miss their senior prom. Normal college graduation ceremonies won’t happen, and high school commencements will follow suit. For high school athletes, their senior year didn’t happen. For underclassmen, they missed out on an important year of development, particularly those competing for college scholarships. The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for athletes, but for those set up for graduation it is too little too late.
College seniors looking to the working world face a dilemma they never dreamed would happen: the job market, clouded by a return to business as usual, re-gearing the workforce with the thought of expansion and new blood being a distraction for the moment. Mobility within the workforce may be problematic as well with people worried about recouping lost time as they struggle to catch up with accumulated debt.
People my age may have an added distraction. At our age we don’t have that much time left to work on our bucket lists. There will be one less season to watch my oldest grandson play baseball or my youngest granddaughter’s dance competition. Right now our 54th wedding anniversary celebration as originally planned is in limbo as well.
As the saying goes, this too shall pass. But as it does, events it preempted may never happen again, at least the way they would have transpired in the normal course of things.
And we don’t even know where to place to blame.
