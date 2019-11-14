Ah, the advances of technology and the way they make our life easier. Sometimes.
My new state-of-the-art hearing aids cost me four figures. They hang right behind my ears and connect with a thin tube to ear buds that go in my ear canals. You have to look closely to tell I’m wearing them.
They’re nice when they work. I’ve already made a couple of trips back to the audiologist when one of them failed for some reason to work the way it was supposed to.
But the latest problem cropped up recently when I removed one of them from my ear. The ear bud was missing; only the little piece that snaps onto the tiny amplifier was there. They come together and are replaceable when they get hopelessly dirty or come apart and can’t be reassembled. Replacing it was no problem; the dilemma was what had happened to the little plastic piece that had been in my ear. Was it still there?
I fished for it with no results. There was nothing on the floor near where I had removed it. I stuck a pair of tweezers as deep in my ear as I dared but grasped nothing except a painfully-removed hair or two. Hoping it was no longer in my ear, I replaced the earpiece and put my hearing aid back in place.
All went well until evening when my ear started aching a little. I chalked it up to the fishing I had done earlier in the day, hoping it would get better over time. But after a painful night when my ear was still uncomfortable in the morning, I figured I’d better get some professional help.
It was on a weekend, so off I went to the urgent care center. They looked in my ear and could see nothing unusual. That wasn’t surprising, given the opaque nature of those little soft plastic thingies. They decided flushing the ear canal would be the next step.
After about five minutes of flushing and a ton of removed earwax, the nurse practitioner thought she saw something whitish in there. A pair of tiny forceps brought no results, however. So they aimed the flushing tool a little higher, hoping to wash out whatever was left in there.
In their defense, my otologist quips that I have the world’s smallest ear canals. I also produce a lot of earwax, and he schedules me for twice-yearly cleanings.
After a couple more minutes of flushing, voila! The missing ear bud washed out. The NP, however, prescribed antibiotic eardrops to stave off possible infection from all the trauma to which the ear canal was subjected. That little bitty bottle set me back over $100 — after my insurance was applied. You can bet I intend to use every bit of it.
State-of-the-art hearing aids and such are amazing. But Murphy’s law is still alive and well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.