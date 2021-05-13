Sentencing is set for June 16 for Minneapolis ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted on three counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last summer. Much of the nation has breathed a sigh of relief, even as they wait for more shoes to drop.
The perception of unequal justice in the multicultural melting pot seemingly has produced one nation divided. Confrontations between law enforcement and members of the African American community culminated in the focal point of Chauvin’s knee across the throat of Floyd for more than nine minutes.
But it’s only the highest profile event in a history of confrontation between America’s ethnic groups stretching some 300 years in a convoluted battle for law and order.
In the process areas of mutual mistrust developed between different cultures. Thus we have episodes such as the Atlanta-area spa shootings of eight people, six of them of Asian descent. And the FedEx shootings in Indianapolis in which eight were killed, four of them members of the Sikh culture. And the list goes on.
Endless statistics indicate African Americans and Latinos, particularly males, are more likely to be killed or injured than whites. Additionally, Latinos tend to stay under the radar, less likely to contact police over crimes for fear of having their immigration status questioned.
And a divided America persists in choosing up sides, each defending its own viewpoint in a never-ending conflict of ideas.
Sad indeed that such a situation should exist at all. The nation has gone through it before, a civil war ravaging the country in the process of abolishing slavery. Those of us who went through the civil rights movement of the 1960s and ‘70s witnessed marked changes in laws and practices designed to separate different classes of Americans. Yet events now have us wondering whether all that happened for nothing.
Most racial derivations seem to break down into colors — primarily Black and white, despite the fact skin tones mostly cover shades of peach, pink, tan, bronze and chocolate. Sociologists, however, tell us various cultures reflect other factors including socioeconomic status.
The stereotypes that define this cultural separation stem unfortunately from insecure humanity’s desire to find someone to whom they can feel naturally superior.
Having it ingrained in their psyche, the victims of such prejudicial attitudes strike back in the only way they know how. And the conflict continues.
We go back to Rodney King’s 1991 altercation with police, which triggered riots in Los Angeles. Pleading for peace in the aftermath, King asked, “Can’t we all just get along?”
Evidently not. The dream of another King — Martin Luther King Jr. — that one day people would be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin (and in reality not just one color) remains unfulfilled.
And as long as people can see only their side of the question, we have a long way to go.
