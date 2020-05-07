Gary McSpadden became the third member of the Bill Gaither Trio in 1977 when Danny Gaither went out on his own. A veteran singer, McSpadden had filled in for Jake Hess with the Statesmen Quartet, later joining the Oak Ridge Boys before becoming an original member of the Imperials. During his stint with the Gaither Trio, the original Gaither Vocal Band was formed with him as the group’s first lead singer.
McSpadden, 77, died on April 15. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer, complicated by heart problems and a stroke.
It was while he was with the Gaithers that he and Bill, along with backup singers Steve Green and Lee Young, began fooling around with a quartet sound. It caught on quickly, and the rest is history.
“We lost a dear friend today,” said Bill Gaither in announcing McSpadden’s departure.
Gary sang with the Gaither organization for a decade before leaving to concentrate on a solo career and other music industry aspects. During the latter part of his time with the Vocal Band he shifted to baritone and Gaither to bass when Michael English first joined the group as lead singer.
His last few years he pastored in Branson, Missouri, also appearing at one of Branson’s entertainment venues.
Gloria Gaither recalled his congeniality during the years of traveling with Gary and his wife, Carol. “I don’t remember any cross word, ever,” she noted.
McSpadden’s smooth voice and good looks were his trademark during his years with the trio and vocal band. Bill Gaither recalled the conviction with which he handled the third verse solo in “Because He Lives”:
And then one day I’ll cross the river,
I’ll fight life’s final war with pain,
And then when death gives way to victory,
I’ll see the lights of glory and I’ll know he reigns.
“Gary has finally seen the lights of glory,” summarized Bill.Locally, quite a few passings have been noted in recent weeks, only a few related to the coronavirus.
Fellow newspaper people were included. Marilyn Daugherty, 90, was a longtime editor and Murval “Murv” Highwood, 99, a printer for the Anderson Daily Bulletin and The Herald Bulletin. Tina Patterson, 55, was our THB delivery carrier.
Two former schoolmates succumbed. Joyce Zimmerman, 82, was in Anderson High School during my era. And Frederick Allen Carpenter, 82, was a student at Anderson College while I was there.
The Rev. Paul Wohlford, 79, was our neighbor for several years. Fritz Behrens, 85, was the longtime owner of Behrens Paint Spot.
Bill Malone, 65, a teacher and a well-known dramatist, had come through major heart surgery but failed to recover when COVID-19 provided a complication.
Cousins once removed Mark, Marty, Scott and Todd Frendt lost their mother, Onie Martin, 85.
Losses from our church included Lorraine Withers, 96; Harold Smith, 95; and Dale Nye, 85. And Dan Ferree, 87, longtime owner of the Posy Shop, was buried on April 3.
