As the commercial flight lifted off from Poland and was reaching cruising altitude, passengers were, shall we say, treated to an impromptu concert by members of Kingdom Realm Ministries, a worship team returning from ministering to refugees from war-ravaged Ukraine. With group leader Jack Jensz Jr. strumming his guitar, they sang “How Great Is Our God.”
From a video posted on TikTok (here we go again), it was evident not all the passengers were impressed. And neither was U.S. Congressional Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a frequent congressional lightning rod who weighed in with disparaging remarks on the episode being conducted in that particular situation.
Jensz explained his idea for the brief episode had been cleared with the flight crew, which gave its unqualified approval. Activity on commercial flights, of course, doesn’t involve governmental oversight beyond maintaining order and such.
Omar, a Somalian native whose family emigrated to the United States as refugees when she was 13 and is of the Muslim faith, took umbrage at the social media posting of the song. “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” she tweeted. “How do you think that will end?” A rhetorical question, perhaps, implying Muslim prayers on a public flight would be frowned on?
To which another politician, Democrat-turned-Republican Vernon Jones, responded, “Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?” Another rhetorical question?
In fact, others pointed out that Muslim prayers frequently occur in public, including on airplanes, notably in the Middle East but also in the United States.
Jensz explained, “We were filled with thanksgiving of what God did in our time there. Our heart was to bring joy and hope as there is so much pain with what’s going on in the world.”
One possible irony is the possibility in that situation had a rock band or a rap group chosen to give an impromptu concert there would have been little or nothing said of a negative nature – beyond the probability of a number of fliers sticking their fingers in their ears to protect their hearing.
Religion, however, tends to evoke deep-seated personal reactions that reflect one’s emotional makeup and feelings about life itself. And I’m referring not just to Christianity or Islam but to all religious thought, including atheism. Many people set up barriers, conscious or unconscious, to unfamiliar religious observances, possibly out of insecurity in their own faith journey.
Yet at the same time, religious belief prompts many to try to share with others what they have found beneficial in their own experiences. And unfortunately, some of that sharing involves a degree of coercion – though perhaps not to the degree some others imagine.
It is unfortunate as well that religion has become intertwined with politics, since the goals of each are radically different. If singing “How Great Is Our God” sends any sort of negative message, maybe someone’s priorities need to be worked on.