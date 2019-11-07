Recently on social media somebody posted a list of their favorite words that will send you diving into the dictionary. Being a lifelong wordsmith I jumped on it. And I’ve added quite a few of my own, many of which I’ve salivated as I threw them into my columns to confuzzle my readers.
Let’s start with a few: Gallivant. Britches (a variation of breeches). Codger. Rigmarole. Hoodwink. Ragamuffin. Fiddle-faddle. Humbug. Skulduggery. Jalopy. Kibosh. Bejeebers. Flibberty-jibbit. Hullabaloo. Bamboozled. Flabbergasted. Brouhaha. Discombobulated. Lollygag. Malarkey. Cattywampus. Nincompoop. Skedaddle. Shenanigans.
Flummoxed. Pumpernickel (which I don’t care for). Berserk. Periwinkle (in my younger years that one was transformed into the name of a character in the Winnie Winkle comic strip). Thingamajig and thingamabob. Whatsit (or a variation, whatchamacallit). Kerfuffle. Poppycock. Bogus. Incognito. Balderdash. Fuddy-duddy (none dare call me that at my age). Thunderation. Lambasted (can’t recall, but I may have used that a time or two during my long-ago sportswriting days). Flim-flam. Concoction. Doohickey. Camaraderie. Knucklehead. Wishy-washy. Fiddlesticks. Caterwauling. Tomfoolery. Bodacious. Fiddle-dee-dee. Willy-nilly. Decrepit. Persnickety. Egads. Audacity. Surreal. Baloney (often considered a variation of bologna). Numbskull.
To which I would add Hasenpfeffer. Circumlocutions. Meretricious (which has two different definitions). Ejaculation (which, like intercourse, for those of a prurient mind also has multiple meanings).
Incongruous. Judicious. Bellicose. Disparate (not to be confused with desperate). Unmitigated. Fantabulous. Piffle. Perambulator. Mishmash. Carnage. Moxie, axolotl, fershlugginer and potrzebie, all four of which were favorites of the creators of Mad magazine.
Affectatious. Ingenuous (not to be confused with ingenious). Infarction (again, not infraction). Efficacy (ditto efficiency). Ablation. Clandestine. Insubordination. Problematic. Inconsequential. Unimpeachable.
And those extra-long words? Antidisestablishmentarianism is the classic one, but it’s far from being the longest in the English language, especially if you get into some of those scientific combinations that can extend virtually forever. A couple of other interminable words appear in English dictionaries, including floccinaucinihidipification and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia (the latter of which is defined as the fear of long words). And of course Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
Circumspect. Ubiquitous. Obsequious. Marsupial. Spirochete. Migratory. Prehensile. Ambulatory. Loquacious. Quadriplegic. Aggravation. Exasperation. Harebrained. Binary. Blastocyst. Anthropomorphism. Platitudinous. Echocardiogram. Repetitive.
Which brings us into the broad realm of politics where we find: Sychophant. Recalcitrant. And Demagogue. The way things are in Washington these days, maybe the two political parties could be replaced by the Recalcitrants and the Demagogues.
We could go on. But this exercise has been a bit exhaustive.
