Was anyone besides me not surprised to hear of the demise, ruled as accomplished by his own hand, of Jeffrey Epstein?
Plenty of the citizenry are madder than a hornet about it, of course. A self-made financier with a penchant for hobnobbing with the rich and famous and a predilection for underage female companionship, Epstein was an inmate in a high-profile prison awaiting trial for said underage sex trafficking. He had been on suicide watch after a reported previous attempt, but the watch apparently was ended, reportedly because too few watchbirds were available at the understaffed facility.
Thus we have scores of people, probably most of them women, steaming because he won’t be able to get what’s coming to him in this life, since it was ended prematurely.
Power is one of those addictions you hear about that feeds on itself and provides an unbelievable level of comfort and luxury to its practitioners. And not to mention the ability to engage in whatever nonstandard forms of behavior that tickle your fancy.
Of course that carries over to many of those who deal with these power brokers. The charges hanging over what’s left of the prosecution infer the victimization of perhaps hundreds of young nubile women recruited for companionship of a specific nature. Epstein naturally threw around the word consensual in his previous bouts with the law on the subject. And it’s probably likely some did go with the flow, naively envisioning an opportunity to reach the big time horizontally if not vertically.
In the meantime the MeToo movement, hashtag and all, gained momentum, bringing the once-compliant and once-resigned out of the woodwork. The lure of a share of Epstein’s fortune through civil suits provided ample reason to blow their whistles.
All those goals, of course, will be more difficult without a live defendant. But sharks don’t necessarily stop feeding just because the blood in the water has dispersed.
The rest perhaps can hold to the idea that the playboy perpetrator is destined to burn in hell for the rest of eternity.
Or is he? All I can say is I thank God that the final determination of where Jeffrey Epstein will spend his afterlife is not mine to make.
Traditional religious thought holds that Epstein’s act of suicide alone is enough to assure his fate. The Roman Catholic Church, for instance, regards suicide as a mortal sin, his other misdeeds aside.
Not everyone agrees. We don’t know what Epstein was going through as his fate became clear. But some would regard suicide itself as a cry for help from a person seeking a way out from a world falling apart. Jesus himself during his lifetime was known to forgive the worst of sinners, excepting only the unrepentant.
The late unlamented Mr. Epstein will have no opportunity on this side to rectify his transgressions. Thankfully for him the balance between justice and mercy is in divine hands.
