With about three months yet to go until the Indiana municipal elections, the Indianapolis TV stations are heavily into those political ads telling voters who not to vote for.
They’ve been airing since the primary season. And virtually all of them, of course, tell us what’s wrong with either Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett or his opponent Jefferson Shreve. Voters are pretty much left on their own to figure out what’s good about either one of them beyond the fact that the one paying for the ad du jour is not the one the ad talks about.
We’ll undoubtedly see more of them as the campaign heats up, though thankfully not in the volume we must endure during state and national elections in even-numbered years. And even more unfortunately, the likely majority of those watching on TV aren’t in the Indianapolis-Marion County area and couldn’t vote against either Hogsett or Shreve if they wanted to.
Election pundits over the years have devised advertising formulas deemed most effective in voter campaigns. They’ve concluded that besmirching the other guy, branding him as a bad guy for whatever perceived stances he has taken, or better yet his or her perceived personal flaws, garners more votes for their candidate than does a thorough airing of their candidate’s stances on the primary issues of the campaign. It used to be called mudslinging. Now it carries the marginally more respectable title of negative campaigning. And the sheer volume of such ads usually is supported by well-heeled political action committees rather than from the war chests of the candidates themselves.
Of course, people who despise such negativity have few avenues available to express their resentment. We’ve heard from those who say they refuse to vote for someone who uses negative ads. That’s fine until the other candidate’s supporters do likewise. Then what’s a voter to do?
For me, I won’t be voting for either Hogsett or Shreve. Of course, I wouldn’t be voting in the Indianapolis mayoral race anyway. But I’ll have to listen to the haranguing of Shreve backers criticizing Hogsett’s failure to address crime in the big city and the retorts of Hogsett supporters digging into Shreve’s past as the campaign continues to heat up this fall.
I just hope Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick Jr. and opponent Jon Bell manage to avoid a name-calling campaign, especially one that spills over onto Indy TV stations. Our city has been pretty lucky on that score most of the time.
It’s bad enough on the national level where the party frontrunners are being demonized more with each passing year. No matter what one party tries to do, the other party manages to sabotage it before it gets off the ground.
Where will it all end? Hopefully at the ballot box. But in the meantime we’re sure to be bombarded by ads that assure us one candidate or the other is totally unfit to hold office and should be locked up and the key thrown away. Good grief!