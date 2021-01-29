President Joe Biden on Monday reversed his predecessor’s ban on transgender citizens serving in the military, taking another step in a journey of inclusiveness in the United States military.
Social media comments lit up with concerns that this will destroy or at least weaken the military.
The same type of reactionary alarmism happened several times in recent history when a previously excluded group was permitted to join the military.
On June 12, 1948, then-President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which fully recognized women as full-fledged members of the military (although they had been serving in other capacities for decades).
The following month on July 26, 1948, Truman signed the act that officially ended racial segregation in the military.
On Dec. 21, 1993, former President Bill Clinton signed Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, which forbade military recruiters and personnel from asking service members about their sexual orientation. While this still allowed for service members to be discharged from the military if they became open about being LGBT, it was a step forward from previous policy in which one’s sexuality could be asked about and actively investigated.
Don’t Ask Don’t Tell was repealed in 2010 under the Obama administration, allowing openly gay and bisexual men and women to serve in the military.
Critics argued that allowing such individuals to serve openly would be contrary to the good order and discipline of the military. Exactly how one’s sexual orientation would undermine order and discipline was not specified.
In hindsight, we can see that standing on the side of bigotry is a surefire way to be on the wrong side of history.
In the armed forces, our strength is in our unity as American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. It is bigotry that weakens our military by creating division based on religion, skin color, sexual orientation or gender identity.
History and my own experience in the Army lead me to believe that the military will maintain its high standards of physical and mental health.
As with past changes of policy, problems are sure to arise, likely in the form of hazing, harassment and assault. The answer is not to blame the victims, but to prosecute the perpetrators with the full weight of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and to enforce zero tolerance policies on racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia.
I am confident that the strongest military on the planet is strong enough to embrace diversity and it will be stronger for it.
