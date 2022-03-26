Sometimes a sad story offers glimmers of hope, and sometimes those stories happen late at night at the Anderson Waffle House.
As we pulled into the parking lot Saturday night, my friends and I noticed a man near the entrance huddling under a blanket. He never asked us for money. He asked for a coffee with two creamers and one artificial sweetener.
When we went inside and ordered his coffee, the staff didn’t charge us for it. They knew it was for the man outside. They said he’d been sitting there since that morning and was looking for a ride to the truck stop near Interstate 70. We had a full car so that wasn’t an option for us.
His name was Randy, he told me, and he had lost one leg below the knee due to diabetes. He’d been hitching rides with truck drivers to get where he was going. Where that was, he didn’t say. He’d had to get off the road for a short stint in the hospital.
He wasn’t from around here, but he must’ve gotten a good impression of the Hoosier State.
“The people here in Indiana are so nice!” he said.
I’m inclined to believe he was being sincere as the restaurant staff members hadn’t shooed him away or tried to have him arrested.
Randy was sitting very close to the door of the restaurant and neither the staff nor any patron that I saw gave him any grief about it. He was generously provided with coffee, change and cigarettes.
I tried to call a homeless shelter in the area, but no one answered the phone at such a late hour.
As late night was edging into the wee hours of early morning, the restaurant staff were at a loss about what to do for him and decided to call the Anderson police non-emergency line.
When officers arrived, my friend and I went outside to stand with him just in case they gave him a hard time. They did not.
The officers made conversation with him for a while and then gave him a ride to the truck stop.
This experience is one of many reasons that I’m proud to call Anderson home.
Randy had been to a lot of places in his travels, and he will likely remember this one as a place where people believe in being kind to those less fortunate.
It’s easy to walk past someone and think that there’s nothing we can do, but when enough people decide that they can afford a small act of kindness, those small acts add up in a big way.
Safe travels, Randy.