Most of us have heard the statistics. Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die of suicide than non-veterans. An average of 22 veterans a day die of suicide.
That reality hit home for me this month when I got word that a friend from my old Army platoon had killed himself.
Three of us who served with him and lived within a few hours’ drive decided to make the trip to pay our respects.
To my knowledge, it was the first death of someone in our platoon, and the manner of death made it even more difficult. His family and friends have many questions that will remain unanswered forever.
I couldn’t help but wonder what inner turmoil had consumed him after all we had made it through during our time in service. We’d deployed to Iraq and spent a year turning wrenches and running convoys around Tikrit, the hometown of Saddam Hussein himself. In fact, we were lodged at Forward Operating Base Danger, Hussein’s former palace complex.
I also felt a small amount of guilt for not making a better effort to keep in touch over the years. I couldn’t help but feel like we had failed him just a little bit.
My two friends, Chad and Kyle, and I dwelt a bit on how many times we’d said we’d get together sometime but hadn’t gotten around to it.
The funeral was the first time I’d seen either of them in well over a decade, even though Chad lives about 60 miles east of me, and I pass within view of Kyle’s house every time I drive to visit family in Pennsylvania.
As we started talking it felt like we’d seen one another the previous day in the 101st Military Intelligence Battalion motor pool.
We can never know if any intervention would’ve saved our friend’s life, but we can honor him by doing our best to be that connection for others.
Many of us rely on social media to keep in touch with distant friends, and that certainly has its advantages. However, it’s easy to post a comment and click the like button every so often and allow that to be a substitute for genuine connection.
Seeking out that connection may be a challenge for veterans as mental health issues carry a stigma, particularly in the military. No one wants to be thought of as a weakling who can’t hang tough or a crazy person who shouldn’t be carrying a weapon.
That unfortunate (and deadly) stigma may not go away in our lifetimes, but we can do our part by picking up the phone and checking in on our friends and family members.
A final and most important lesson that I took away from my friend’s passing is that we never know how much time we have in this life, and we certainly don’t know how much time others have left.
If there’s someone in your life you’ve been meaning to get in touch with, pick up the phone today.
Don’t wait until it’s too late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.