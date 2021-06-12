A curious question has cropped up on social media as we get into LGBTQ+ Pride month.
“Why do veterans get one day and the LGBTQ+ community gets a whole month?”
The answer, I think, is obvious.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday. Pride Month is not.
Be assured that the federal government has not given anything to the LGBTQ+ community at the expense of veterans.
Being a veteran myself, I’ve never felt like I’m in competition with other demographics. It should be obvious that veterans are every other demographic.
Veterans include all genders, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations. It is appropriate that we celebrate diversity, because diversity adds to the strength of our military and our nation.
Honoring veterans is certainly not limited to one day of the year. In my experience veterans are celebrated, or at least given a nod, on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day, Independence Day, NASCAR races, sporting events, rodeos, pro wrestling shows and just about every political rally.
If you believe that veterans deserve to be celebrated, then why not take the month of June to honor LGBTQ+ veterans? They too took the oath of enlistment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and that Constitution is for every American.
A government of the people, by the people and for the people means all people.
The pride flag will fly at my house this month to support my LGBTQ+ loved ones and for those who served openly, for those who had to serve in secret and for those who were unjustly kicked out of the military for being who they are.
I wish to render a proud salute to every LGBTQ+ veteran who took the oath to support and defend our great nation. America grows ever stronger with inclusion and diversity.
Happy Pride Month.
God bless America.
