As I read reporter Kylee Mullikin’s article about the Students Against Destructive Decisions clubs in county high schools, I could only hope that these young people make better choices than I did.
Being a child of the ’80s, I grew up in a time when it was commonplace for adults to smoke cigarettes inside houses, shopping malls and restaurants. Providing an ashtray for a guest in your home was a common courtesy, even if you didn’t smoke.
In high school, I took no interest in the habit, but at 18 I worked at a summer camp and began to enjoy the slight lightheaded buzz I got from smoking about half a cigarette on my break. I always told myself I only smoke a little. I’m a casual smoker, a social smoker.
Of course, I was only lying to myself. Those cigarette breaks became more and more frequent.
Smoking eventually became the first thing I did in the morning and the last thing I did at night.
When I was in my 20s, I said I’d kick the habit before I got old enough that it caused me any serious problems.
At 42, I’ve yet to fully kick the habit, because smoking is actually not a habit at all. Biting one’s fingernails is a bad habit. Smoking is an addiction — an addiction to the drug nicotine to be exact.
Oh, I’ve quit several times over the years. Quitting is actually the easy part. Staying quit is the hard part.
Once you’re hooked, there’s always a reason to smoke. A good day calls for a celebratory “victory cig.” A bad day calls for a smoke to take the edge off the stress. The cravings kick in after a meal, while talking on the phone, while drinking coffee, etc.
Cigarettes are a particularly insidious vice. They don’t get you high or really have much of a payoff, other than a coughing fit. They get you addicted enough to make it a requirement to get your nicotine fix just to feel normal.
Vaping seems to have become the new fashionable delivery system for nicotine. Personally, I’ve never seen the appeal. Every puff of candy-flavored water vapor just makes me wish I had a cigarette.
Vape products have been marketed as a safer and less offensive alternative to smoking. In fairness, it may be a harm-reduction step for those already hooked on cigarettes, but for those who never started, why give yourself an expensive addiction?
If flavored air is your idea of a tasty snack, just get yourself some cotton candy.
I’m happy to say that with the help of medication, I can make it through the day and not smoke until I get home from work. I don’t set quit dates anymore because I’ve done that too many times already. All I can say is that I’ve significantly cut down and I hope to be free of it someday, although I suspect there will always be a small part of me that never wants to give it up.
I just hope that my honest experience will help steer someone away from the smoke cloud and save themselves a lot of time and money further down the road.
And now, if you’ll excuse me, I sure could go for a cigarette.