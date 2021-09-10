Two decades later, it’s easy to forget how much the world changed on Sept. 11, 2001. But like many, I won’t forget where I was on that day.
I was standing at a bus stop in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, having almost completed AIT (Advanced Individualized Training) after basic training in the Army. A few of us new recruits were heading to a dental appointment, which was required before we went to our permanent duty stations in Germany.
A couple of soldiers in civilian clothes walked up and asked if we’d watched the news that morning.
We hadn’t because we didn’t have TV privileges in the AIT barracks.
“Someone flew a plane right into the World Trade Center,” one of them said.
At first it was difficult to fathom. Was it an accident? If it was intentional, was it some lone crazy or an organized operation?
By the time we got on the bus, everyone was quietly listening to the radio.
By then we knew that two hijacked planes had struck the towers and a third had struck the Pentagon.
Sitting in the dentist’s lobby, a fellow soldier asked, “You’re from Pennsylvania, right?”
When I said that I was, he gave me the update that a fourth plane had crashed in Somerset County, where I had once spent a summer as a camp counselor.
Back at the barracks, I began to hear a name that I’d never heard. It would soon become a household name – Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader behind what became known as the 9/11 attacks.
The rest of the day was spent calling our families and assuring them that we were safe.
That evening, the chaplain made his rounds to offer prayer and counseling.
Thus began our nation’s war on terror.
Two decades later, we leave Afghanistan in chaos. The Taliban has returned to power, and outbreaks of violence plague the Kabul airport as we evacuate American military and allied civilians.
The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were unlike anything we as a nation had experienced before, and they revealed an enemy like none we had prepared for.
Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in 2011 by American forces, but his extremist brand of Islam lives on and continues to hold a strong grip on Afghanistan and surrounding nations.
