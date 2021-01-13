The word “patriot” has become associated with far-right politics and the many militant groups therein. In light of the attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, we ought to reexamine what it means to be a patriot.
I’ve always understood patriotism to mean to love one’s country, to be proud of America and American values, to believe in the principles of the U.S. Constitution which promise life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to all.
One of the key features that makes America great is our democratic elections.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a group of insurgents attacked our nation, seeking to halt that process.
They did not succeed and they will not succeed as long as real American patriotism remains alive.
The outrage that I felt as I watched the chaos unfold on television was compounded by the fact that it was carried out by American citizens in the name of an American president. I have no doubt that some of my fellow war veterans were among them, and I cannot imagine how deluded one must be to trade loyalty to one’s country for loyalty to one man.
Curiously, a group known as the Oath Keepers was represented among them. Stewart Rhodes, who founded the group of current and former military, police and first responders, praised the attack and called it “the second revolution.”
I assume Mr. Rhodes took the same oath of enlistment that I did when I joined the Army. I vowed to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Disrupting the democratic process is an attack on the very foundation American freedom. It is the antithesis of American patriotism and in direct conflict with an oath of loyalty to the U.S. Constitution.
American patriotism fights against forces that would seek to undermine or usurp democracy.
American patriotism opposes any who would seek to disenfranchise a portion of our population by taking away its voice.
Patriots are the men and women of the National Guard and D.C. police who fought against the mob that attacked our elected leaders in our nation’s capital.
Patriots tell the truth to the American people, rather than sowing hatred and division through lies and misinformation.
Patriots come in all political alignments but remember to put the good of the country above politics.
Patriots may be many things, but those who attacked our elected leaders in the people’s house on Jan. 6 were anything but patriots.
