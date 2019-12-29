Accumulation is one of the three phases of finance. The process of accumulation consisted of a singular tax decision. Do you tax defer the contribution, meaning you will pay taxes later, or do you use the Roth option when available? With the Roth option, you pay taxes on the contribution today, but never on the distribution or the growth.
As you look at your $500,000 nest egg, there is a good chance it is “tax heavy” referring to the fact that most of your assets are likely in one type of tax treatment going forward. There are business owners that have saved or sold their business with very little tax deferred savings. Some people worked for companies with defined contribution plans and have few assets outside of their company plans, where virtually everything is tax deferred. There are families that have some money they have saved that has already been taxed. The families with the most tax diversification receive the gold star.
Ideally, you would have money in all three categories. That should be your strategy going forward even if you have already retired because we don’t know what the future tax code will require. You need the flexibility to withdraw from your various accounts to create the income stream you need with the least amount of taxation on that income over time. “Over time” is a key concept.
You are on a financial journey that involves investment returns, a search for lower fees and expenses, and investments that beat inflation over time. The majority of families do not understand their tax return and the complicated tax code and, as a result, search for the lowest taxation each and every year.
There are two tax codes in the United States. Most would believe there is one for the rich and one for the poor. Not true! There is one for the informed and one for the uninformed. That truth is what has driven my passion for helping families for the last 32 years. Taxation is the single most significant issue I have personally witnessed, derail what could be peaceful retirements.
You have income that will be taxed at different times and in varying amounts. Tax brackets also move. They are anything but static. That means as you move from accumulating assets to distributing them for your income, your options for withdrawing strategies are critical.
The common belief that you will retire in a lower tax bracket is based on this premise: that you will need less income then than you do today. If you are a saver, the assumption may be accurate, but it is still dead wrong. How much income you recognized on your tax return is only in part based on how much income you need to spend. Required Minimum Distributions will upset your best laid intentions.
Managing your tax bracket during retirement is critical. The only way you can manage the income stream is by having tax diversification in the first place. Plan accordingly by saving correctly today. If you have already retired, there are still options available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.