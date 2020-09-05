Separating from the workforce can be exciting, euphoric or absolutely depressing. The ability to “retire,” though, does have one common theme: Income. The search for income in low interest rate environments can be challenging. The expectation of 5% income on your investments has left investors disappointed for over a decade. The frustration over reduced income has led some to accept risks they may not understand.
Bonds are issued with coupon payments that are paid over the life of the bond. The yield you receive is based on the quality of the entity selling or issuing the bonds. The more likely you believe you will get your money back and your income payments, the lower yield you are willing to accept. As rates become more uncertain or “riskier,” the higher cup on payments they have to make. The difference between the two payments is known as the spread and indicates when investors believe risk in increasing or decreasing.
CNBC just reported that corporate America has 30 times more corporate debt today than it had collectively in the 1950s. While the number is amazing, they failed to mention the profits, revenue and balance sheet of the same companies. When you compare figures, always make sure you ask yourself “in relation to what?”
The amount of debt is not surprising to anyone paying attention to historically low interest rates. Many businesses and homeowners are refinancing. The amount of refinancing has been so great recently that Fannie Mae has actually imposed an extra 0.50% to curb the number of applications.
Generally, the longer the term of the investment, the higher the rate you will earn on debt-type investments such as bonds. This is why a two-year Treasury note pays a lower coupon rate than a 10-year. When rates are inverted, meaning short-term investments pay a higher rate than longer term, sophisticated investors take notice.
The pandemic has clearly affected our economies including cities, states and school systems. The spread on New York City bonds is now more than twice what it was before the crisis began. According to CNBC, it is now .72 points over higher quality debt. The spread between the two will attract individuals looking for more income but it also will increase their risk.
The search for income, without regard to risk, was demonstrated in 2006-07 when investors purchased mortgage bonds in record numbers. The belief at the time was that real estate wasn’t going down in value so the bonds were safe. As you might recall, that didn’t work out so well. Simply purchasing investments without understanding the risk of the capital and the income stream can be disastrous to your retirement.
Income is critical for retirement but so is getting your actual investment back. Please proceed with caution. All investments have risk, including bonds.
As the debt market has grown, so have your choices for the type of income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.