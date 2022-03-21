Several decades ago, when I was still in college, I read Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” for the first time.
I was untraveled then. Kerouac’s most famous novel opened vistas for me. It shouldn’t be a surprise that, not long after I read the book, I bought a motorcycle and began rambling around the Midwest and upper South.
Reading Kerouac had that effect on people, especially young men with an itch to see the world and come to know more about life.
One passage in particular spoke to me:
“But then they danced down the street like dingledodies, and I shambled after as I’ve been doing all my life after people who interest me, because the only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes ‘Awww!’”
Every writer knows that feeling.
Kerouac had not been dead for even a decade when I first read him. He died young, at 47 after years of hard drinking and other self-destructive behavior.
Somehow, that seemed romantic to me then.
Partly that was because of the image Kerouac projected. In his youth, he was a football player and all-around athlete, a young man with Hollywood good looks. If the movies were to cast someone to play the bard of the open road—an heir to Walt Whitman, Jack London and Thomas Wolfe—someone who looked like Kerouac would have played the part.
Looks deceived.
In reality, Kerouac was a conflicted man, haunted by demons he neither could outrun or evade. His art was his attempt to deal with all that tormented him. In the end, even it could not provide him with the solace he craved.
A couple of years after I first read Kerouac, I taught a class on the Beat Generation. I was in graduate school then, wandering around on the motorcycle Kerouac had inspired me to buy.
One night, Kerouac’s good friend, the Beat poet Allen Ginsberg, came to town to give a reading. My students and I went to hear him.
Afterward, we talked with the poet.
Ginsberg was a superb raconteur. Eyes twinkling, an elastic smile stretching his features as he talked, he told us stories about the Beats.
Some were funny.
Some were contemplative.
All were oft told and oft rehearsed.
But then we started to ask him about Kerouac, particularly about the public perception that he was an exuberant vagabond.
“Jack wasn’t like that,” Ginsberg said.
For a moment, the mask of the performer slipped, lines stopped sounding rehearsed, and Ginsberg became just a guy talking about a friend of his, one whose decline and death still pained and puzzled him more than a dozen years after his demise.
He talked about the sadness that consumed Kerouac. He described his friend’s feelings of loss and loneliness. Ginsberg lowered his head as he spoke, as if in prayer.
After that conversation with Ginsberg, I reread much of Kerouac’s work, including “On the Road.” This time around, I picked up on more of the melancholy and the desperate longing for respite and understanding in a world that both confused and troubled the author.
Even “On the Road” was, for all its frantic journeying, less a joyful barbaric yawp about wide-open country than a reflection on a vanishing America, more a meditation on loss and regret than a paean to limitless possibilities.
I came away from that rereading with a realization that Kerouac was a more complicated writer—and human being—than I’d thought.
And that life itself often reveals itself to be much more complicated the closer we look at it.
Jack Kerouac was born 100 years ago, on March 12, 1922. In this, his centennial year, he’s not read as much as he once was.
That might be a good thing.
His fame obscured rather than enhanced his art.
For those of us who do read him, though, he remains an important writer, one who taught us something about life and the roads we all travel.
And the lesson we learn along the way.
