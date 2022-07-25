If nothing else, the Jan. 6 Select Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has demonstrated one thing.
Donald Trump never wanted to be president of the United States.
Presidents have duties.
Those duties extend to the entire country, not just to the people the president likes or with whom he agrees or those who voted for him. Those duties apply to the institutions and interests of the nation, even when defending those institutions and interests may run contrary to the desires and interests of the president in office.
These duties are a sacred obligation.
That is why, since the beginning of the republic, we Americans have required presidents to take oaths before they assume office.
We want them to understand and accept the awesome responsibilities they are assuming.
Donald Trump never grasped that.
Maybe he never intended to.
As the recent primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing demonstrated, Trump refused to honor the most basic duty on imposed him by his oath of office.
His sacred obligation.
He failed to defend the U.S. Capitol while it was under attack.
That’s not precisely true. It wasn’t that he tried and failed to meet his responsibilities. It was that he denied he had any obligation to the country that had entrusted him with power while he waited to see if a mob he had encouraged to advance his own interests might succeed in advancing those interests.
It wasn’t that he didn’t know any better.
As the hearing made clear, everyone around the former president tried to push him to act, to meet the minimal obligations of his high office. His children told him he needed to speak and stop the rioting. So did his chief of staff, his lawyer and many of his fellow Republicans in Congress. The same goes for his media amen corner at Fox News.
Everyone everywhere around him tried to remind him that he was the president.
That he had duties.
He ignored them all.
Worse, he egged the mob on to greater savagery. He issued a tweet that all but put a bullseye on the back of his own vice president, Mike Pence.
Even when Trump finally did speak — after hours of prodding and cajoling by his family and advisers — he did so grudgingly and in a way calculated to inflame rather than calm the furies he had unleashed. He lied again that he had won the election.
Law enforcement officials, the military and the elected officials — members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence — Trump had almost sacrificed to his fevered ambitions put the insurrection down.
They did the president’s job for him.
With no help from him.
Donald Trump’s derelictions of duty have left this nation with many sad memories to contemplate.
Perhaps the most poignant is the one involving Pence and the Secret Service officers assigned to protect him.
When the rioters broke into the capitol building, many yelled and brandished signs saying they wanted to “hang Mike Pence.” They came close enough to achieving their goal that the agents assigned to Pence tried to send final farewells to their loved ones.
Because they thought they weren’t going to make it out.
Think about that for a moment.
Mike Pence helped to make Donald Trump president. If Pence hadn’t reassured evangelical Christians that the libertine Trump was all right, even the anomalies in the Electoral College and all the other irregularities of the 2016 presidential election wouldn’t have been enough to shoehorn Trump into the White House.
Once Trump moved into the Oval Office, Pence served him with slavish fidelity. The vice president’s obeisance to the president turned Pence into a national joke and came at a cost of personal dignity.
None of that mattered to Trump.
The only thing that mattered to Trump was that Pence refused to do what Trump was eager to do.
Pence refused to break his oath of office.
Refused to ignore his duty.
And what about the Secret Service agents assigned to Pence that day?
All they do for the nation is agree to sacrifice their own lives if necessary to protect the leaders of this nation.
Trump didn’t feel like he owed them anything, either.
That’s because he is who he is — a man who thinks about nothing but himself and not any greater obligation.
A man who never really wanted to be president.