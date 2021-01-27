Your decision about signing up for Medicare at age 65 depends on several things, including whether you already receive Social Security payments, whether you’re covered by group health insurance from a current employer and whether you want to contribute to a Health Savings Account.
If you receive Social Security payments, you’ll be enrolled automatically in Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Part B (Medical Insurance) starting the month you turn 65. Although could refuse Part B if you don’t need it because you’re covered by a large employer group health insurance plan from current work, you couldn’t refuse Part A.
Otherwise, you have a seven-month Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) to sign up for Medicare. It starts three months before the month you turn 65 and ends four months later. In this situation, if you want Medicare you’ll need to sign up with the Social Security Administration (SSA) during this time; and if you want Medicare to start the month you turn 65, you need to apply during the three months before your birth month. In this situation, you could enroll in Part A and refuse Part B coverage if you don’t need it because you’re covered by large employer group health insurance based on current work.
Otherwise, if you refuse Part B when you’re first eligible to enroll at age 65, you could experience late enrollment penalties if you want Part B coverage later.
You can apply for Medicare with the SSA by phone at 800-772-1213, online at www.socialsecurity.gov or by phoning your local SSA office.
If you or your spouse actively work for a large employer when you turn 65, you have health insurance coverage through this employer and you don’t receive Social Security benefits, you can delay enrollment in Medicare if you don’t need it. In this situation, there are no penalties for delaying Medicare enrollment.
Before making a decision about signing up for Medicare, you should contact the current employer to find out if its group health insurance is sufficient to meet your needs after you turn 65; and to learn how its coverage would coordinate with Medicare. In this situation, if you don’t enroll in Medicare when you’re first eligible, you may have a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to sign up later. This opportunity would end eight months after active employment ends; or eight months after large employer health insurance ends while active work continues for this employer. There’s no late enrollment penalty if you sign up for Medicare during a SEP.
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules state that you and your employer can’t contribute to your Health Savings Account (HSA) if you enroll in Medicare. You need to consider this before signing up for Medicare. Your spouse’s enrollment in Medicare, however, wouldn’t affect your ability to contribute to or use your HSA.
If you need help sorting out Medicare enrollment options, you can contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) or www.medicare.in.gov for help.
