Two programs, Medicare and SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program), will reach milestones in 2020. This year is the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare and the 28th anniversary of SHIP in Indiana.
During 2020 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and SHIP will explain the impact of these programs on improving the health of Hoosiers by discussing their influence on advancing a better health care system for people age 65 or older and younger people with disabilities who are entitled to Medicare.
Fifty-five years ago, President Lyndon Johnson signed legislation to establish Medicare coverage for people at age 65. In 1972 Medicare coverage was extended to younger people who are entitled to Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board disability benefits for more than 24 months.
Although Medicare started as basic health coverage programs, it has evolved over the years to provide improved access to quality and affordable health care coverage. Most Americans believe this program has improved the delivery of health care to its members.
SHIP’s mission is to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals through outreach, counseling and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits. The vision is for SHIP to be the known and trusted community resource for Medicare information.
SHIP conducts outreach by providing presentations, distributing informational material, conducting enrollment events and participating in health fairs, senior fairs and other community events. SHIP outreach helps to inform groups and individuals about Medicare benefits, coverage rules, written notices and forms, appeal rights and procedures and more.
In Indiana, SHIP needs to recruit nearly 100 volunteer counselors each year to continue providing program services statewide. Currently, SHIP has about 300 counselors who are trained and certified to help Medicare beneficiaries understand their benefits and options.
Most of the estimated 165 Hoosiers who become eligible for Medicare daily would benefit by talking to a SHIP counselor.
If you have questions about Medicare coverage or services, call SHIP at 1-800-452-4800 or 1-866-846-0139 (TDD) or visit www.medicare.in.gov. You can also find SHIP on Facebook and Twitter.
