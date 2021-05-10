This spring the Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will continue hosting live Medicare-related educational events on Facebook.
All events start at 10 a.m. so please mark your calendars. If you are unable to attend them live, all SHIP video presentations will be saved to our Facebook page for later viewing. To connect with SHIP on Facebook go to https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP.
Our May live events include the following topics:
• Available on SHIP Facebook page – A special presentation in Spanish – Enterate de tus opciones para ahorrar en Medicare – (Find out about your options to save in Medicare) – presented by SHIP team members
• May 12 – Infection Prevention – with special guest presenter Deanna Paddock, RN BSN
• May 17 – An Overview of Indiana Adult Protective Services – with special guest presenter Mary Ledford
SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare related information and Medicare counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance. If you have questions about Medicare or need help resolving Medicare related problems, you can contact SHIP by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) during normal business hours to connect with our Help Center or go online at www.medicare.in.gov.
