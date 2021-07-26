Step 1: Show enthusiasm
Be excited for the beginning of the school year. Don’t dwell on what summer activities are being left behind. Be positive and, if you have any concerns, discuss them with another adult or school personnel.
Step 2: Put value on education
If your child sees you value an education, he in turn will also think it is important.
Step 3: Discuss expectations
Before school starts, discuss your expectations for your child’s behavior at school. If you can get your school’s Code of Conduct, go through and talk about what each regulation means and why it is important. Grades expectations are based on your child’s ability and learning style. Set some goals.
Step 4: Sleep is a priority
Sleep is so important to the educational process. It allows the brain to pause and the body to rest. Different kids have different thresholds for sleep, but sleep is defined as eyes closed and relaxed, not in bed with a phone.
Step 5: First day send-off
The first day of school is a big deal. Have a special breakfast. Take pictures. There are some great first day forms available online. Bid them farewell with a smile on your face.
Step 6: Communicate with the teacher
Be sure your child knows you have talked with his teacher. Ask if there is anything you can do at home. Let the teacher know you would appreciate being notified if there are any problems so you can work together to make it a good year.
Step 7: Getting ready for the next day
Prepare for the next day the night before. This allows for time in the morning to get out the door without confusion. As the first week comes to an end, your child may be wanting a little more time to wake up. If the bag is packed and ready to go, all he has to do is grab it and run.
Step 8: What I Learned Today jar
Prepare a stack of blank pieces of paper. Every day that first week, ask your child to put at least one slip in the jar telling something he learned today. It doesn’t have to be academic. It can be about someone in his class, his teacher or a rule. At the end of the week, have him pick the most important thing that week.
Step 9: Power food
There is a correlation between the type of food your child eats and his ability to focus. Processed sugars can cause brain fog and proteins enhance concentration. Try to limit sugar intake for breakfast, and if your child is getting hungry add more protein.
Step 10: The Power of a hug
Some kids really need a hug at the end of the day. They have tried their best and that is all we can ask. A simple “thank you” can make their effort feel appreciated and valued.
My dad always told me that the secret to success is a good beginning. He was a wise man. School is no different. If the first week goes well, it sets the tone for the next 35. Preparation is the key, and attitude is monumental.
