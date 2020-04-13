Two months ago, we never would have imagined the schoolhouse doors being locked or the reality of remote learning. We are told this is a brave new world and these are unprecedented times. But are they?
There is still a schoolhouse. It’s just our house. There is still a classroom. It’s just our dining room. There is still a teacher just as there has always been, but she or he also cooks us supper and tucks us into bed. In fact, kids have multiple teachers in this new classroom — parents, grandparents and siblings. There is still a team to get the job done. School personnel and parents are working together to reach a goal. It is just the parents that are on the front lines.
The one thing that has remained constant is the need for children to learn. More than ever, we need to stress the importance of learning — and not just what can be found in the state-mandated curriculum. Children will learn teamwork, community awareness, importance of family and personal responsibility.
So as a retired elementary teacher and parent educator, I hope to pass on some wisdom that I have learned in my 30-plus years in the classroom and education. Simple tricks, easy activities and experience-based wisdom that may help you get through the days and ignite that flame of the love of learning.
1. Have a routine
Children like school because there is a routine. The times are planned ahead and well defined. Create a schedule for your learning days and post it. You have the freedom to fit that schedule around other things that are happening in the household and your child’s personal learning style. The important thing is that the schedule is followed. There is a beginning time and an end time.
2. Tackle the hard stuff first
There is a reason that math and reading are taught at the first of the day. You want to tackle the more complicated things when the mind is fresh and awake.
3. Never be afraid to admit you don’t have all the answers
This is actually a good thing. This teaches your child that it is OK to make mistakes, to try and fail, and to ask for help. If you don’t know the answer, ask someone who might. It is through teamwork that the job gets done.
4. Know the importance of humor
When all else fails, laugh. Tell jokes; better yet let the kids tell some. Laugh at yourself.
5. Know the importance of recess
Recess is a necessary part of the daily routine. It allows the mind to refresh and relax for the student and teacher.
These five wisdoms will help you get through the day. Will there be days you are exhausted? Yes. Will you feel more challenged than you have ever been? Yes. Will you find great joy in that moment that you see that light come on and you know something has been learned? Yes. It is at those times will you know you are a teacher.
