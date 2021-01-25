Have you ever said out loud, “Why is he acting that way?”
Especially when it comes to children, perception becomes reality. What does that mean? Perception is the information that your child receives through their sense of sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell. His reality is how he interprets those messages at that given time and believes to be true.
We often make the mistake of assuming that a child will interpret those messages in the same manner we, as adults, do. Not necessarily. Our brains are great storehouses of information that we can retrieve to help us interpret the world around us. Obviously, adults have many more reference files to draw from than our children. We can interpret a situation differently than a child who is standing right next to us. In fact, two different children can be in the same situation and react totally different.
How can we use this information?
First of all, it will help you understand your child’s reaction to a situation. If you are baffled as to why your child is reacting differently than you, think about what messages is he interpreting and what experiences might he be drawing from?
For example, a neighbor’s dog is barking at the postman delivering mail. Your first thought is “Oh, the mail must be here.” but your child becomes fearful and runs into the house. His first thought is “The dog is going to bite me!” He does not see the postman but only hears the angry barking. Two totally different realities, but both are rightly believed.
Second, if you know your child might react differently than yourself, become very aware as to your child’s body language. Use those clues to tell you how your child is interpreting the information he is receiving.
Third, if you know your child’s reality may be different than yours, you can give him the tools to evaluate his perceptions and draw conclusions in an organized manner. This involves teaching your child to evaluate his reactions. First, have him stop and take a deep breath. Next, double check what his senses are telling him. Ask himself what has happened before and, lastly, does that apply to this situation.
That does sound complicated, but here is a simple way to begin to help your child learn these steps.
Collect various items from around the house. Choose items that your child is familiar with. Place an object in a paper bag that does not allow your child to see the object. He may feel the object, shake the object, smell the object and even taste it if there is no concern of toxins. Next, have him guess what is in the bag. Have him explain why he came to that conclusion. If he is correct, reveal the object. If he is incorrect, have him continue to investigate. Simply recheck what his senses are telling him. As he becomes good at guessing what the object is, introduce less familiar items to the bag. You can also record sounds in your house and let him guess the source of the sound.
The next time your child reacts in a way you find difficult to understand, look through the world from his perception and experiences. In other words, look through his eyes. You might be surprised what you see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.