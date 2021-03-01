Holidays are special. We celebrate them and feel good when they are over. March is chock-full of all sorts of holidays.
I’m not talking about the Lion and Lamb thing but honest-to-goodness holidays recognized by Google. Here are a few of my favorite holidays in March and some ideas of what to do to celebrate:
March 1: National Peanut Butter Day. This is a sticky one! Make homemade peanut butter or have your child write the directions on how to make a peanut butter sandwich.
March 2: Dr. Seuss’ Birthday. Cook up some green eggs and ham, and read your favorite Dr. Seuss book. My favorites: “Green Eggs and Ham,” “Oh, The Places You’ll Go,” and “The Cat in the Hat.”
March 5: National Cheese Doodle Day. Grab a bag and estimate how long before your fingers turn orange.
March 7: National Cereal Day. Eat your favorite cereal for every meal today. Make a graph showing your household’s favorite cereal.
March 10: National Pack Your Lunch Day. Pack a lunch and share it with a friend. Don’t forget the happy notes!
March 14: National Pi(e) Day. For all my mathematician friends, this is a neverending holiday, but I prefer to bake a pie and serve it to a friend while trying to remember if I turned my clocks forward.
March 15: The Ides of March. This holiday didn’t work out for Julius Caesar, but a great day to study the different phases of the moon or wear a toga around all day.
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day. Even if you aren’t Irish, wear green, do a Leprechaun dance, and go searching for that pot of gold.
March 18: Absolutely Incredible Kid Day. Place sticky notes throughout the house telling why your child is so incredible and have your child search for them.
March 20: First Day of Spring, Have a farewell party for winter, including snow cones and marshmallow snowmen.
March 22: Daffodil Day. These are definitely one of my favorite spring flowers. Go searching for signs of spring in your neighborhood.
March 25: Tolkien Reading Day. For all those Hobbit and Lord of the Ring fans, begin reading the book and perhaps you will be done by next March 25.
March 28: Respect Your Cat Day. If you don’t have a cat, respect your dog! Take extra good care of your pet today, put down the electronics, and play with your pet.
March 31: National Crayon Day. A very colorful day in deed! Dress in your favorite crayon color. If you are adventurous, collect all your old crayons, separate them into like colors, and melt them into ‘new’ crayons.
Yes, these are all legitimate holidays. Just ask Google. March isn’t the only month loaded with holidays. How great would it be if you started every day as a celebration. Focus on the little things that make that day special. You’ll find the world is a much more positive place to be!
