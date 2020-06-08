These past few months have been a challenge for everyone. Roles have been redefined. Struggles have been real. Children have had to adjust to the new norm, whatever that means.
But the goal has remained constant. Everyone was working toward the common goal, educating our children.
Perhaps it is time to reflect on the bigger picture. We have learned the importance of our educational personnel and structures. We have been enlightened to the profession of teaching. We have seen the struggles our children face on a daily basis and have joined the fight to make learning easier, more fun and more rewarding for all concerned. But have we learned the importance of making our children life-long learners.
One thing that has become evident is the amount of information out there. We have seen the large quantity of knowledge that is available at our fingertips. Not one single mind could possibly hold all that information. We need to realize that learning does not stop at a designated grade level or certificate. The children of today must learn that every day holds a new mystery to be solved, a new avenue to be explore and a new topic for discussion.
Perhaps our goal should be to teach not specific knowledge but how to acquire knowledge of your choosing. It goes back to the old adage, you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.
The steps are rather simple. The results are mind-boggling.
First, we teach our children how to question and how to determine what they want to know. If you were ever blessed with that 4-year-old who constantly asked “What, where, why?” about everything within his sight, you know finding something to question is not a difficult step. We have squashed that natural curiosity. We must let children ask and ask again.
Second, we teach them how to search for answers. Not to trust only one resource. Not to settle for one answer. Present-day search tools prove that there are a multitude of answers, and we must be able to judge which are true and which are not. This is accomplished through guidance and experience. We must also teach that what is true today may change tomorrow.
Third, we teach them that learning new things opens up a world of more questions and answers. You never reach the end of this journey, but are continually taking new roads to new adventures.
Spend the summer playing “I wonder.”
I wonder why the sky is blue? I wonder why the squirrel is hiding the nuts? I wonder why my tears are salty?
Talk with your child and explore whatever he wonders about. No agenda, no script, no predicted ending ... just searching for answers to “I wonder.”
And perhaps, at the end of the summer you might say, “I wonder what has gotten into my child? He is curious. He is excited. He has become a seeker of knowledge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.