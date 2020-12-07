Every December, I hated to see the inevitable tears streaming down the face of one of my fourth-graders. I could always count on an older child on the playground to make it his sole purpose to rob a younger student’s world of one of the joys of the season. As this broken child would look up at me with tears welling in his eyes and ask, “Mrs. Schwartz, is there a Santa Claus?” I felt every crack in that dear child’s heart.
Some are proponents of always dealing with the stark truth and verifying that this fantasy perpetuated by the retail world is a myth and does not exist in the real world. But is that the entire truth? I always found it just too hard to follow that route, especially when I am not totally convinced that he does not exist.
Now, don’t get up in arms and think that this septuagenarian is slipping down that slippery slope toward senility. I am aware that a robust elderly gentleman won’t fit down my chimney, especially when most homes don’t have chimneys. And there’s no way he could make it to every house in the world, but it is marvelous how he does seem to make it to mine each year.
So, as I pondered what exactly I could tell this youngster that is looking to me for an answer he knows will be the gospel, I also had to consider what the parents of this child would want me to say and what exactly they have told him about Santa.
Now, some parents would be upset if I said, “No, there’s not a Santa” because they just bought Uncle Fred a new Santa suit for his Christmas Eve visit. Or they might not be upset because they were just waiting for that kid on the playground to break the news. You see, sometimes being a teacher can get complicated.
So, here is my go-to answer ...
“Yes, dear child, I believe there is a Santa with all my heart. He comes in many shapes and sizes and lives because we have him in our hearts. He asks us to be kind to one another and to respect others. This is so important to him that he makes a list and checks it twice. Santa gets great joy in giving presents to others but doesn’t need to be there when you open them. He’s showing us what he would like us to do for others by giving gifts without expecting anything in return.
So, don’t cry unless you are crying for the person who told you there isn’t a Santa Claus, for he doesn’t have a Santa. He doesn’t know how important it is to be kind to others, or the joy of giving a gift to someone else in a secret way. Santa is so lucky that he lives in your heart. Keep him there for as long as you can.”
With that, the child would walk away feeling loved and valued for his love of Santa. In this world where the stark truth can be frightening and mind blowing, we all could use Santa in our hearts and that belief that all things are possible.
