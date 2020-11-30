Every child counts down the days to Christmas.
Some use Advent calendars to help keep track of the days. I remember getting up each morning and wondering what tiny treat would appear behind the number.
May I suggest this year that you try a talking Advent calendar, taking the time to talk to each other, without distractions or electronics and practice listening to the answers?
Here’s how ...
Gather together each, read the daily phrase below and pause for three minutes to let everyone think of an answer. Share your answers with each other. Once a family member has said an answer, that answer has been taken and no one can repeat it. And absolutely no criticizing someone else’s answer! Make sure everyone knows there are no wrong answers, only right ones.
Dec. 1: I am most thankful for (family member) because ...
2: If a giant snowman tromped into my yard I would ...
3: Three things I like about winter are ...
4: My super power is _____ and I would use it to ...
5: I wish I could meet (a famous person) because ...
6: If I found a magic lamp, the first wish I would wish for is ...
7: My favorite color is _____ because ...
8: If I could have any pet in the world, I would have a _____ because ...
9: If I could change one thing about me, it would be _____ because ...
10: The language I want to learn to speak is _____ because ...
11: Snowflakes are _____ but I wish they were ...
12: I think Santa always _____ before he goes to bed because ...
13: My favorite Christmas story or movie is _____ because ...
14: Never let Frosty _____ because he might _____ ...
15: The best part about Christmas is ...
16: If I made a Christmas cookie, it would be of ...
17: My favorite Christmas decoration is _____ because ...
18: If I could travel anywhere for Christmas, I would go to _____ because ...
19: Puppies are cute but ______ are cuter because ...
20: Mrs. Claus always _____ Santa before he leaves on Christmas Eve because ...
21: If I had $1000, I would give it to _____ because ...
22: I don’t have any money so the best gift I can give is _____ and I would give it to ...
23: My favorite food on Christmas is _____ and _____ makes it best.
24: If I were caught in a snowstorm, I would like to be with _____ because ...
25: Hug the person next to you and wish them a Merry Christmas and tell them they are special because …
Twenty-five days of talking to each other. What a glorious present to give your family this year! Even with the pandemic and all its isolation, we need to just talk and, more importantly, listen to one another. The answers may be silly or serious but they tell a lot about that person. You may find something out about that person you never knew. Enjoy each other’s company and have a wonderful December.
