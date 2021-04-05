It seemed like a simple thing. Something I could do to help for a couple of weeks.
As I checked off five of the 10 at-risk factors for the coronavirus, I knew my community service would be limited to activities from my home. It would only be a few weeks, two months at the most.
I was wrong.
I would have never dreamed to what extent this pandemic would affect me. I was one of the lucky ones. I haven’t contracted COVID-19 yet, and my full vaccination is documented.
But I have seen educational theories and practices put to an immeasurable test. Teachers have had to hit the ground running and haven’t stopped. Roles have been reversed, and the outcome of this whole mess is yet to be felt.
The academic progress of this generation of children has yet to be measured. If and when we get back to normal academic settings, only then will there be an accurate test to how the children have faired. Standardized testing is still being conducted, but results cannot be compared to years past. The one thing some of the testing does do is pinpoint where your child is. Caution should be taken not to scrutinize the results too closely. Relish the fact that your child has shown progress, and don’t panic if he hasn’t. The one thing that I have witnessed over and over again in my years of teaching is that kids are resilient. Once the spark for learning is ignited and fueled with the calmness of feeling safe, a child will catch fire and soon be where he should be.
This is my 52nd column. I wasn’t planning on doing this a full year, but there is a need as long as parents are faced with situations that challenge them. Solutions are often reached through communications from all parties involved. Be open to new approaches but also guard the old, seasoned methods.
I have written about many subjects, given many ideas and hopefully initiated some conversations. I do not profess to have all the answers, or even to being right. I just care deeply about the minds of all children and helping parents navigate some of the roads that they find themselves traveling down. I welcome questions and topics you would like information on.
This column is dedicated to all those that are involved in the task of taking a child from a totally dependent individual to a functioning adult.
To the teachers: Thank you for your effort, your bravery and your dedication.
To the parents: Thank you for your willingness to take on a huge load, for loving your child, and doing all you can for the education of your child.
To the kids: We love you. You are safe. You are the most precious thing that we are responsible for.
And to the ones that think they aren’t involved, think again. It takes all of us to raise that child. It may be the simple act of paying property taxes or volunteering to be a mentor. The next time you complain about “those kids,” ask yourself what you have done for them. If the answer is nothing, then you have nothing to complain about.
