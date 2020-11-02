Since math has been a subject in school, the dreaded math manipulative tables or simply, math facts, have been taught to and demanded of students.
The normal progression of mastery is addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. One operation depends on the knowledge of the other. Great emphasis is put on mastery of a daunting number of equations solved within a short period of time. Many a child has gone into a sweat when the words “time test” are uttered from the teacher’s mouth.
Let me enlighten you with some revelations I have experienced in my years in the classroom.
First of all, the normal progression isn’t necessarily needed. I had a fourth-grade student that struggled with multiplication facts. In fact (pun intended), Josh just couldn’t grasp anything about multiplication. When we were approaching division, I shuddered to think what Josh’s scores would look like. Imagine my surprise when he whizzed through the division time test and was assisting others in explaining division.
The usual approach to solving a division equation is if 6 is divided by 2, you think about which number you multiply 2 by to get 6. But Josh didn’t know that. I asked Josh how he knew division facts but not multiplication facts, and he looked blankly into my eyes and said, “I just do!”
Timed testing is a concept I never understood. Where in real life do you ever have to multiply 100 times within three minutes? The answer is nowhere, unless you are a computer. So I often stressed to parents that accuracy comes first, then speed.
I remember a certain time test I gave to my second-graders. I had just given the signal to begin when Teddy gave the signal he was finished! Teddy was beaming as he presented his paper. A quick glance told me that he simply wrote down answers without looking at the problem, because all his answers were letters of the alphabet! When I explained to him that his answers needed to be checked, he just smiled and said, “But I beat Billy!” Obviously, accuracy was not his first priority.
A good approach to learning math facts is to begin with flash cards. Go through and determine the facts that your child has mastered. Put those aside. Next, take 10 cards that he needs to work on and practice until mastery. Then proceed to the next 10. Adding motion and rhythm such as clapping hands to the beat as he recites the fact help cement the answer. Focus on the improvement of the number of problems your child gets right on a test, not necessarily reaching the 100% mark.
Math facts have been around a long time, and I suspect will be here for a long time to come. Approach the mastery as just one hurdle of many that your child will navigate. I like to think that the reason I can’t balance my checkbook is that timed subtraction test phobia that haunted me in second grade. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
