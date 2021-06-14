Hot summer days are here, and some days you need to just stay inside to keep from melting.
This is the time to turn to your junk draws, not to clean them out but to reclaim, investigate and incorporate all those things that have accumulated in years past.
Have your children sort the contents of the drawer into piles. Don’t give them labels for each pile. Let them decide. You are allowed to have a “nasty” pile that is trashed immediately. See if you can guess what they used for criteria for each pile. You might be surprised. Now, it is your turn and see if they can guess what is special about every item in your pile.
Another fun activity is to have them sort out your kitchen tools drawer. Be sure to remove all sharp objects. Ask them to state what each item is used for. It is interesting to hear their answers. You might find a new way to use something. If they find something they can’t figure out, let them experiment with it.
One of my favorite junk drawers is the craft room junk drawer. Little pieces of things left over from past projects. Let your child create a masterpiece by taking all those objects and placing on a canvas or sturdy piece of cardboard. Art at it’s finest. Be sure to hang and display.
For the child with mechanical interests, the tool drawer is a treasure trove. Each tool, screw and nut offers an opportunity to make something. Get a plain piece of wood and let them hammer nails into the board (with supervision). This is a skill that needs to be taught, along with how to tighten and loosen a screw, and the principals of bolts and nuts. Let the imagination go wild!
It doesn’t have to be a drawer, just any place where things have accumulated.
The laundry basket filled with mismatched socks can offer entertainment. Have a race. Make two piles with equal numbers of single socks. Race to see how many matches each child can make before the time runs out. When the activity is over, TA-DA! Now you have a basket of matched socks. With the ones that are left over, have your child create a hand puppet for an impromptu puppet show.
You can always challenge your child to sort through his toys and decide which ones he can give to a charity organization. Have him sort his toys by when was the last time he played with it … one day, one week, one month, six months, a year. You can have a pile for broken and missing pieces. This is a good way to de-clutter that toy room or closet or discover the joy of a toy long forgotten.
Some days your house holds the key to an adventure. Those nook and crannies can hold all sorts of interesting and intriguing items. We need to give our children a chance to explore and use their imaginations. Oh, there is that last rule: everything needs to be put back in neatly. That’s a reward for the head of the household.
