There are lots of questions asked and answered during a parent-teacher conference. In fact, it is suggested that you go to your scheduled meeting with a list of questions that you want to be sure to ask. After all, this is a time set aside for you to have true communication with your child’s teacher. Not a time for accusations but collaboration between the people that are at the forefront of your child’s education.
What subjects does my child excel in? What subjects does my child need to improve? How does my child get along with others? Is there anything I should be doing at home? What are some activities that will challenge my child? Can you suggest activities that will help motivate my child?
These are all good questions. The answers will lead to forward movement and a plan. The answers will make you a part of your child’s destiny.
But there is a question that every parent is afraid to ask. Not because they are afraid they will be judged. Not because they are afraid they will be laughed at, or because they fear the person on the other end will be upset.
They are simply afraid of the answer.
This past year, under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic, has been like no other. For over a year, our educational institutions have been in a state of chaos and change. There hasn’t been a level playing field, and both educators and parents have been continually adjusting to the new reality. Experts wonder what long-term affects this whole process has had on the children. Do we apply previous benchmarks for success to a reality that does not resemble the system those benchmarks was created for?
This year, more than any other, it is imperative we ask the tough question: Is my child ready to move onto the next grade?
There are many factors a teacher evaluates before retention is considered. The standardized test results are evidence of mastery of skills and how the student compares to his peers. Classroom performance in both homework and in-class testing are reviewed. But the teacher also considers extenuating circumstances that may have influenced the other elements considered. How in a world where extenuating circumstances are beyond comprehension can a decision be made? What will be the ramifications of that decision no matter what it is?
This is why conversations need to happen.
The question is scary. The answer can be heart-wrenching. Perhaps you already know the answer or have gotten a glimpse of it in those moments when frustration and tears overflow from your child.
The answer also can offer hope.
But, until the question is asked, you cannot move forward, plan or prepare to face yet another reality.
So ask that difficult question. Take a deep breath, and just listen to the answer.
This is not a time to blame, to ask why or to be defensive. It is a time to trust that the people in this conversation have one goal and only one goal … what is best for your child.
Together you will find the answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.