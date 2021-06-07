This time of year our backyards and parks supply us with great learning opportunities. I love when the songbirds appear and our air is filled with their joyful songs. As I sit and watch them on their daily search for food, I am amazed as to the efficiency of their bills. Each species is equipped with a specific type of bill that aids them in the retrieval of the specific food types that is required for their survival.
This week’s lesson is a close look at our feathered friends and how they gather food. There are seven types of beaks. Each are named for the shape or job it does. The examples are birds that can be found in the area.
Hooked Beak: Biting and killing prey. It is used for tearing flesh. Birds of prey have this type of beak. Examples: Barred Owl or Red-tailed Hawk.
Cracker or Coned Shape Beak: Cracks open nuts and seeds to let birds eat the “meat” inside. Examples: Northern Cardinal.
Tweezer Beak: Pick up and hold on to insects. Example: Baltimore Oriole.
Strainer Beak: Flat bills with ridges that help filter out water and sand from their food. Example: Canadian Goose.
Probing Beak: Long and slender. Helpful for getting nectar from deep in flower. Example: Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Spear Beak: Designed for stabbing fish. Example: Great Blue Heron.
Chisel Beak: Useful to peck holes into trees to find insects under the bark. Example: Woodpeckers.
MATERIALS
Clipboard, paper, pencil, bird identification field guide or app
ACTIVITY: What Birds Eat
1. Find an area that a variety of birds can be seen.
2. On your piece of paper, draw a chart with four columns with headings: Name, beak type, eating, research
3. QUIETYLY watch the birds in the area. Use your manual or app and identify. Note what type of beak the bird has or draw a picture. If the bird is eating, write down what type of food. If not, guess what in the area it might eat.
4. When you return home, research what type of foods it should be eating.
WHAT I HAVE LEARNED
Answer and discuss the following questions.
1. What new types of birds did you identify?
2. Were the birds eating the foods that you expected?
3. If they weren’t, what might be a reason they were eating different foods?
4. Did they have the right bill for what they were eating?
WHERE TO GO FROM HERE
1. A fun activity is to get out scissors, chopsticks, tweezers, pliers and a straw. Place the following items on the table: juice in a glass (nectar in flower), marshmallows (meat), gummy worms in sugar, rice (small bugs), and peanuts in shell. Have you child try to retrieve the “food” with each tool. Which do not work? Which one is best? Which bird would eat which food?
2. Google “bird beak books” or go to your library for some great resources.
3. Investigate if your backyard offers food sources for different types of birds.
Our natural world supplies a learning lab in our backyard. Take advantage of it on these wonderful summer days.
