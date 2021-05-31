You probably have heard all the buzz around the event that happens in the natural world every 17 years. The Brood X cicadas will emerge from the ground and make their presence known. Since this happens once every 17 years, this summer is the only chance in your child’s adolescence to observe and experience this phenomenon. As adults, we may be annoyed and disturbed by the cicada’s coming out party, but kids are intrigued by this event.
You may choose to seek out the cicadas as the cicada nymph emerges from the ground and sheds its exoskeleton. Instinct tells it to climb upward, usually on plants and trees. As the exoskeleton falls to the ground, the winged adult dries its wings and proceeds in completing its one task, to mate and produce the next generation. The emergence happens over a period of four to six weeks, ending with the adults dying and the new born larva entering the ground where they will stay for another 17 years.
MATERIALS
jar, magnifying glass, paper, pencil, tree identification field guide
ACTIVITY: TAKING A CLOSER LOOK
1. Capture a cicada. The trick here is to get them while they are on a tree trunk drying their wings. Grab them on the back while their wings are closed and place in a glass jar.
2. Look closely at the different body parts, especially the legs and feet. The mouth is a straw-like structure. Look at the abdomen where the noise is generated.
3. Draw pictures of what you observed.
4. Record the size of each cicada found.
5. Note what type of tree you found the cicada on. Find 10 different cicadas and identify what type of foliage it was on.
6. Look to see if you can find the exoskeleton. Observe and collect.
7. Return the cicada to where you found it.
WHAT I HAVE LEARNED
Write or discuss the following questions:
Why or why not were the cicadas easy to find?
What did you find interesting about the different body parts?
What does a cicada have that helps them climb a tree?
A cicada eats tree sap. What structure helps him do that?
Does the cicada have a certain type of tree it prefers?
OTHER PLACES TO GO
Google “Cicada activities.” You can get diagrams and color pages
Collect the exoskeletons and string to make a cicada necklace. They can be painted and glittered. Note: They are fragile and can crumble.
Draw a map as to where you found the cicadas. Is there a pattern?
If your child is fearful of the cicada event, “Cecily Cicada” is an excellent book to ease those fears. There are also several nonfiction books that are great resources. Google: Cicada children books.
Record how many cicada calls you hear in five minutes for 10 days. Make a graph showing your results.
The cicadas provide a high protein snack or meal for many creatures. Observe what animals are eating the cicadas.
We may find the cicada annoying and even creepy, but nature provides us with an opportunity to observe one of the most unusual life cycles on Earth. Would you stay underground for 17 years and settle for coming out for six weeks just to die? I think I would be making noise, too.
