Consequence is what happens due to an action. Often, consequence is defined as punishment for doing something inappropriate. However, the other side of the coin is consequence can be what happens when the appropriate thing is done.
It always intrigues me when kids don’t understand the concept of consequence. Often, they seem totally surprised when punishment is handed out after they have broken a rule. It is as if it never occurred to them that something follows in the sequence of time. It is a law of physics that if A happens then B will follow, or for you science nerds out there, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Some children never see B and are perplexed when B happens. It is parents who must instill in their child that B exists and will happen.
A key to teaching the understanding of consequence is consistency. If a child breaks a rule and the first time there is a punishment but the second time there is not, the child will repeat the behavior just to see what will happen. In a toddler, this is called testing the waters. In a teenager, it is called a parent’s gray hair.
The time to discuss consequence with your child is not at the time of the offense. Pick a time that you and your child can speak rationally and quietly about expected behaviors and consequences. It is most important to discuss behavior in positive terms, as to what behavior is expected and then discuss the consequence if that behavior is not followed.
Be sure the punishment fits the crime. This conveys the importance that you assign to the action. It is also important that all adults involved are on the same page. Inconsistency causes confusion and the likelihood of that behavior being repeated. This is made especially difficult if you are dealing with more than one household. Explain to your child that different places have different rules. You act differently in church than you do on a playground. Each place has different rules. Recognize that this is very difficult for children, and help them navigate through the rough seas.
Teaching consequences can be done in a positive way. Rewarding positive behavior with consistency gives a child a sense of self-worth and accomplishment. Discuss how it feels for you and your child when appropriate behavior is done. Praise your child for his efforts and accomplishments. This lends itself to the old adage, you can get more bees with honey than vinegar.
When your child does not follow an expected behavior, communicate to your child what behavior was not followed and remind him of the predetermined consequence of his actions. This defines the situation and gives the child a reference point to recall when choices have to be made in the future. Future choices are determined by remembering the past behavior, received consequence, the consistency of the consequence, and then the choosing of the plan of action. Give your child the tools to make those decisions easier and more rewarding.
