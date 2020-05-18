I was stumped. My son could read out loud every word on the page, but when it came to telling me what he read, he didn’t have a clue. Teacher called it a problem with comprehension. I would have called it a frustrating situation for me and for him.
Comprehension is the actual art of reading. Words can be recited from memory but being able to paste all those words together in a meaningful way is truly reading something. Children develop comprehension skills at different rates and are often considered below grade level when they do not match the norm of students around them. This does not mean they will never comprehend what they are reading. It may just take them a little longer.
What are some things that you can do to assist your child on this journey of comprehension?
First of all, do not criticize or belittle. It is not their fault. The brain has not developed those pathways to interpret the written word. Encourage your child to reread passages if he doesn’t get it the first time.
Another helpful way to create those pathways is to read familiar text. This allows your child to focus on what is being said rather than decoding words on the page. Stop him at the end of each page and ask questions about what has happened, what is going to happen and how the main character is feeling.
For a beginning reader, you can read a story to him and let him answer your questions. This trains him to think about what he is hearing.
When your child reads aloud, magnify his voice. Use a device that transmits his voice into earphones or you can also make a “phone” out of plastic piping shaped in a U. Listening to his own voice seems to fool the brain into thinking someone else is reading. Simply reading out loud assists in comprehension.
Another trick is to discuss questions BEFORE you read. This helps your child know what he should be looking for. If it is an assignment, read each question and highlight key words. Then when your child reads the passage, have him highlight those key words. If it is not possible to highlight, use arrow Post-it notes to point to the key words.
Rereading part of a troublesome passage also helps create understanding. If your child is reading a difficult passage with unfamiliar names and the names are not relevant to the meaning, have him substitute a different familiar name that begins with that letter. Such as Neahmia could be changed to Nick.
Comprehension takes time. Time for the brain to train the ears to listen and translate what the eyes see. Time for the brain to determine that what is read is important. Time for the brain to find connections with your child’s world. When this is accomplished you will have a child who can tell you what he has read.
Until then, encourage, assist, and translate for your reader what all those words mean. Comprehension is the prize for hard work and persistence.
