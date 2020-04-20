Teachers have secrets, tricks of the trade, survival techniques.
The first year I taught, I was in awe of a neighboring teacher whose room was on the other side of a petition in our open concept classroom. Every morning after announcements she would have her children chant, “School’s not fun! School’s not fun!” until the room would burst out in laughter. Throughout the day her room would erupt in giggles, squeals and voices of astonishment. I wished I knew her secret. One afternoon as she recuperated from a day filled with excitement and learning, I asked, “What ARE you doing over there?”
She looked over her glasses with a smile and said, “I’m convincing them they are NOT learning. You see if you tell a student that they need to learn something, they will automatically recoil and insist that they can’t do it or they will not listen because they think they already know it. So I just disguise learning as fun.”
That bit of advice served me well for the next 20 odd years.
So trick No. 1 is DISGUISE LEARNING AS FUN. A child will learn something more quickly and remember it longer if he has enjoyed learning it.
Here’s a few tips on how to accomplish that:
SIGHT WORDS SCAVENGER HUNTInstead of flash cards and the rote writing of words, do a scavenger hunt. If you add a flashlight and darkness, it becomes memorable. On sticky notes, write the words to be learned. Have your child cover his eyes. Place the notes in as many rooms as possible. Be sure to put notes where your child can easily see them. Turn off the lights. Give your child a flashlight to search the house looking for the sticky notes. When he finds the note, he must say the word out loud and use it in a sentence. If he is correct he keeps the sticky note. When all notes are found, turn on the lights and review the notes he has collected. If some are missed, those are the ones that need further study. Next, let him hide the notes for you to find. He must tell you if your guess is correct. Hint: miss them so he can tell you the correct answer.
READING TENT
When it is time for independent reading, grab a blanket or sheet and drape it over a table or two chairs. Turn the lights off. Give your child a flashlight and have him read inside the tent. This accomplishes two things. You can tell if he is reading because the flashlight stays focused on the book. If the light is jumping around, he isn’t reading. Secondly, the flashlight beam focuses his attention on the words on the page, lessening distractions, and helping his eyes track the words.
IMAGINATION STATION
It is a necessity for a child to learn to entertain his self. There are times when the teacher must direct her attention elsewhere. This is so much more a necessity with the current situation. Create a box of activities that your child can do without direction or assistance from you. This is the time he can use his imagination to expand his mind. Suggestions for this box: paper and crayons, modeling clay, costumes, books, building blocks and puzzles. Make time every day to explore the Imagination Station. The rewards are endless and can mean a little quiet time for you.
Remember: School’s not fun but learning is.
