On this very chilly and rainy day, I am reminded of what the presence of a simple mud puddle brought to my childhood. It was something to explore.
I loved the way the ripples would scatter across the surface. I loved the sound that was created as I dropped a stone into the middle. I marveled at how the birds all knew what puddles to drink from and what ones to use as a bath. And I remember the sheer joy of gathering all my energy to perform the feat of landing both feet flatly in the middle of the puddle and escaping any mud on my face.
I faced the disapproval in my mother’s eyes as I triumphantly came in from outside. I braved the warnings of tracking mud onto the newly mopped floor and never ever fretted about the consequences of my actions. I never worried about germs, dirt or even blindness, and I am sure my mom only worried about the extra clothes to wash, those muddy footprints and maybe whatever possessed her youngest child to love mud puddles so much.
Flash forward 60 years and I find so many posts online from mothers of young children asking others about every topic under the sun in search of knowledge that will keep them and their children from harm. It seems like everyone is so concerned that they may break their child. They search for reasons to worry about everything.
Now, I do realize this past year has not helped ease anyone’s mind about precautions and rightfully so. We are in unprecedented times, and we must be vigilant. Vigilance does not mean paranoia. It means taking reasonable precautions to protect our children.
How does this relate to education? I am often questioned by parents who are frightened that certain activities will hurt their child’s academic progress. Do they need to stop their child from doing something because five years from now their child could suffer consequences?
Should Johnny be counting on his fingers? Should Mary be reading those simple books? Should Billy be writing his numbers backwards? Sally hates to read! Marty only wants to play outside.
The answers can be simple. Johnny may be counting on his fingers because he is a tactile learner and it helps him recall the process of adding. If he is still doing it after three years, then we need to investigate. Mary is reading simple books because she does not have to decode every word she sees and she can work on fluency and expression. Help Mary gain confidence to try harder books to gain vocabulary and then those harder books become the easy books. Billy is not doing anything that isn’t normal for beginner writers. Sally finds reading challenging, and have you ever not liked something that made you anxious? Marty needs to run off some of that energy that he had to keep bottled up at school all day. Let him play and then tackle that homework.
And, to the parents, you are not going to break your child. They are resilient and survivors. So relax and enjoy these little bundles of joy! Remember the puddles. It is only a problem when the puddles are in the middle of the street.
