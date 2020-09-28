We often forget the power of words. The words you use and understand shape your view of the world and the world of you.
How often do we hear that someone was well spoken or made a moving speech? This was due to in large part what words were used.
How can we as parents ensure that our children possess a treasure trove of multiple words that can be used to express themselves or understand what is being said to them?
We often hear parents talk baby talk to children and use another set of words for adults. When I taught younger children, I found them eager to learn new words and use them often. In my classroom, I would have a word of the week and use it frequently. I would celebrate words and their meanings.
You can create a treasure chest of words at home in several ways.
As your child reads, have him find a special word he would like to use that week. Post it on the refrigerator. As a new week begins, select another word, but keep the old word in sight so your child can continue to use it.
Side note: Someone asked me why I post on the refrigerator. The answer is simple. It is a place that most everyone in the family visits during the day. Another place is the bathroom.
Create a Word Jar. As you run across a word that sounds interesting, write it down on a slip of paper and put it in a jar. Draw one out of the jar for the word of the week.
While you listen to TV, if your child hears a word he doesn’t know or understand, write it down. Later, investigate the meaning.
You can also “outlaw” high-frequency words, such as good and bad. Create a list of words that can be used instead. I’m particularly fond of bodacious and atrocious. Kids love using those big words. An online thesaurus is a great resource for finding words to use.
Talk to your children using the language you use every day. Encourage your child to ask what a word means if he doesn’t know a word he hears. At first, it will drive you crazy as you stop every three minutes to explain a word but as time goes on it will be less often. That is a sign that your child’s treasure chest is growing.
Expand your own personal word treasure chest. Listen to your conversations and if you continue to use the same words over and over again, grab the thesaurus and start adding new words. Example is the best teacher.
Why expand vocabulary? It will assist your child on their journey to success. As standardized testing relies more on written explanations, a wide vocabulary will come in handy. As he interacts with the world around him, he will be more aware of the use of language in conveying thoughts and feelings. Remember: Words are power, whether spoken or written. Give this power to your child. You will not regret it.
