Now that you have the first few weeks of school under your belt, it is time to look past the start-of-school chaos and analyze if there is a routine in your child’s daily life.
Children thrive on routine. They find security and structure in knowing what is coming next. There is a reason teachers hang up daily schedules: to give their students a destination to work toward and a framework that is predictable and safe.
When children are out on the playground, chaos often erupts when a child does not follow the rules, or the expected and designated boundaries of the game. The same can be said about the happenings of the day. Just ask a teacher what happens when there is an impromptu fire drill. It takes at least 10 to 15 minutes to get everyone back on track.
Home is no different. A child will feel secure and safe where he knows what is coming, what to expect and how it is going to affect him.
Does this mean every day needs to be the same?
In this world of multiple households, multiple work schedules and multiple emotional levels, it is impossible to have the same schedule every day of the week. What is possible is the creation of a system that gives your child the stability of knowing what the day looks like.
Morning routines are important. They begin the day with less chaos. Though the starting time may vary due to demands on your time, create an expected routine in preparing for the day. Does this look the same in every house? Certainly not. You may have a child who is a slow riser, so allow time for that, or you may have a firecracker who jumps out of bed ready to go. Breakfast is important to learning. It awakens those neurons and prepares the brain for learning, but the appearance of that breakfast is determined by what your child eats and the time you have to prepare it. Included in this routine should be a quick preview of what the day’s schedule includes, especially if afterschool activities vary from day to day.
Afterschool routines are important, too. A child needs to know what is expected of him once he arrives home. There are many factors to take into account, such as, the amount of homework and review that your child has, afterschool activities, exhaustion levels of all concerned and evening plans.
If your child has a very busy schedule, perhaps a large calendar could be posted to remind him of what lies ahead. Sit down on Sunday night and preview the coming week.
Note should be given here to the reality that schedules are never written in stone. Children need to realize that things happen that affect the routine, but it is so important that your child knows that even if that routine may change, the routine will be followed again. Chaos is contagious, and routine is the best medicine to reduce chaos in your child’s life and in your life, too!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.