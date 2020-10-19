Imagination resides in all of us. Yet, somehow, the world’s demands seem to squash it at every turn.
And that’s a shame. Imagining is a great tool, and it is so important to cultivate it in our children.
Imagination comes in two forms. The first is the ability to picture information coming in and make it more real. The second is the ability to create a reality from within your mind using things you already know.
The first form assists many students in their daily work. Imagining can help students solve math problems. If they can picture it in their mind, they can understand what is being asked. A student can also use imagining to comprehend a story and make it real. This is an important skill that begins with being asked to draw a picture of what is happening and progresses to being able to “see” that story without having to actually draw it on a piece of paper.
The second form has to be cultivated, and children need to be given opportunities to explore their imagination. The first pictures created by your youngster may be unrecognizable but come to life when your child is asked to explain the drawing. The same goes for their first writings. It may be a very simple story but, when quizzed about further details, the story takes on a life of its own.
Imagination comes from the brain. It often takes experiences and knowledge from what is known and weaves it with your child’s interpretation of those facts. Thus the adage: An author writes what he knows or wishes to know. Do not be surprised if the first stories resemble their favorite book or movie.
Plays or short skits give children an opportunity to express actions and feelings. The invention of the video camera created a landslide of creative expressions of children’s imaginations.
One idea to cultivate your child’s imagination is to create an Imagination Station. This can be an old suitcase, trunk or even a cardboard box that is filled with all sorts of props to get the creative juices flowing. This time of year is a great time to pick up props. Wait until the after-Halloween sales begin, and you can buy all sorts of things that change your child into anything from a doctor to a superhero and everything in between. Add a play microphone for our budding rock stars and a few wigs to change their appearance, and you have hours of entertainment.
Some parents even go as far as filming the presentations and playing them for all to see. Snapshots are a must and can be used as story starters for writing assignments.
The Imagination Station is a single child activity or can be a group adventure. It is an answer to what to do when your child is bored or even when he is having writer’s block on that writing assignment. Delve into the Imagination Station, and let your imagination take over.
Fear of being ridiculed or not measuring up often stops children from using their imagination. It is so important to make the Imagination Station a creative space where there is no wrong or rights answers, only possibilities. And the possibilities are endless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.