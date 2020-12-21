If 2020 has done anything, it has begged the question: How exactly does one define the word “family”?
It runs the gambit from the people you have been quarantined with in a confined space to the ever-expanding group we call humanity. But for children it is defined as the people that care for me and want the best for me.
As parents, we strive to live up to our child’s concept of family and often are baffled by the many choices we are faced with in even a day’s time. What is best? What can I provide? How can I possibly know what is best when the experts can’t even agree?
I often think back to the time when I was soon to deliver my first-born and I was overwhelmed by the responsibility that I was about to take on. I was racked with questions as to how exactly I was going to take care of this child, especially since my own mother had died and, being the baby of the family, I had zero experience with newborns. My Dad simply smiled and said in his ever-calming farmer voice, “Do not worry. Parenting is a natural thing. You will know what is best. Relax and enjoy the ride.”
After 40 years of parenting, I finally get it, Dad. Parenting is creating a family that provides four basic things to a child.
SECURITY
A child must feel safe. This past year has really made this difficult. Daily children hear of the danger that lurks all around us. They are bombarded with alerts, and their worlds are being defined by color codes and isolation. It is even more important that we provide a safe haven from it all. If it means limiting media exposure and conversations, then do so.
STABILITY
A child needs less stimulation and more boredom. Change can be good, but when it is constant it creates an unstable foundation for a child to build his world. Routine and schedules are good for children. Even if your child does not report to a classroom, create a routine to get ready for school. Get him dressed, prepared and ready to go.
MODELS
The best teacher is example. Be that model your child sees every day. Those young eyes do absorb and remember EVERYTHING. Do you want your child to be a reader? Then read. Do you want your child to be kind? Then be kind. The more positive role models you can provide, the more guidance you have given your child.
LOVE
Every child needs to know they are loved without condition, no matter what. That love can get them through the worst times. It can get you through the worse times. Every parent knows the power of those little arms around your neck, squeezing so hard you can’t breathe, and whispering “I love you.”
Your family may look different from other families. It may not be defined in bloodlines. It may be one person or many. But the one thing that all families have in common is the desire that this child thrives, succeeds and reaches its potential. So this holiday season, gather your family ‘round and enjoy the ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.