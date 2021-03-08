There’s something that we experience every day of our lives, and we can’t escape it. It affects our mood and dictates what we wear. It can make us anxious or put us in a good mood. It can be a source of wonderment or predictability. That wonderful thing is the weather.
Children often find the weather a mystery, and parents can use that to motivate and practice concepts learned in the classroom. The weather is provided by Mother Nature. All we have to do is become weather investigators.
A great activity to help your child earn the title of weather investigator is the weather calendar.
The first part is prediction. On a calendar, predict what type of weather each day of the month will have. Consider the time of year and normal weather patterns. Your child may simply predict type of weather such as sunny or cloudy, rain or shine, hot or cold or get more detailed with temperatures and/or precipitation types.
The second part is observation. Simply look outside and determine what the weather is. It should be done the same time each day. We all know how the weather changes in Indiana. Your child can also look at weather reports or even use a thermometer and/or rain gauge to collect data. Your child could make note of how he feels about the weather that day.
Third, have your child record the data. Write it on the calendar below the prediction. Neatness is important because you will be using this later.
The fourth and most important part is the analysis of the data at the end of the month. You can see how many days the prediction was right or wrong, what was the average temperature for the month (add all the actual temperatures together and divide by the number of days), and what type of weather or temperature happened the most or the least that month. Have your child write a summary of the month’s weather in a weather journal. As the year goes on, compare one month to another.
This activity involves observation, math, science, writing, reading and investigation. It is fun and can lead to further investigation about weather. Some other topics to investigate are how are clouds formed, how can we predict weather by looking at the setting sun, how snow is made, how to become a meteorologist, how to build a rain gauge ... the list is endless.
Children are often frightened by weather. Fear of lightning and thunder can be lessened if the mystery of each is explained. Investigate the warning signs of threatening weather, and practice procedures in case of weather emergencies.
There are several good books to share with your child concerning the weather. Look for “22 Awesome Weather Books for Kids” at weareteachers.com or “13 Must-Have Books to Teach about Weather” at scholastic.com. Talk with your local librarian for suggestions.
Weather is with us every day. Use it to practice important skills taught in the classroom, but more importantly make something we love to complain about fun and entertaining and maybe less frightening.
Kathy Schwartz is a retired elementary school teacher and serves as a parent education consultant.
