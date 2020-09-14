I received an email from a frustrated mom trying to instruct her second-grader on the fine points of adding and subtracting groups of 10. She declared herself a failure and expressed concern that her child would NEVER learn the concept.
This took me back to a time when I was faced with an epic failure as a mom and teacher. It involved my then-8-year-old and a comment she made after returning from school one day.
“Mom, I can’t see the blackboard.”
My teacher brain kicked in, and I, knowing she was seated in the back of the room due to her height, responded, “Well, tell the kid in front of you to move over.” Problem solved.
She insisted, “No, I can’t see what the teacher is writing.”
The next day I asked her teacher, a colleague and close friend, if she had noticed anything in class. My mind was put at ease when she said that my daughter’s best friend, Nicki, had just gotten a pair of glasses and all the girls thought they were super cool. She said that my child was not having any academic problems, but suggested that if I were concerned, perhaps an eye exam would ease my mind.
Little did I know that would not be the case.
As we sat in the exam room, I explained to her to just tell the doctor what letters she could see. I was shocked when the eye chart was flashed on the screen and she leaned over and said, “What if I can’t see any of them?”
As the doctor proceeded through the ever-increasing sized print and finally reached the giant single E, my dear child leaned forward, squinted her eyes and said, “F?”
I went into shock. How could I have missed this? How could my child be technically legally blind and I not even have a clue? I’m a trained professional. I should have known ... MAJOR teacher/mama fail!
On the ride home from picking up her first pair of glasses, I was shocked again. Her face was filled with amazement as she observed the world around her. We passed a tree and she exclaimed, “So that is what leaves look like! I thought trees were solid blobs of green!”
As I prepared supper and the kids gathered on the couch to watch TV, she jumped up and squealed with glee. “You mean there are pictures on the TV? I thought it was just moving shapes of color!”
I was overwhelmed with the sense of total failure. I was paralyzed by the fear that due to my mistake my child would be wrecked for life. But there were lessons to be learned.
Children are resilient. They persevere. They adapt just as mine did. My child went on to graduate summa cum laude from college. I did not break her.
So as you struggle to assist your child in gaining an education, fear not. They will learn. AND what they will remember is not the strained moments that frustration produces, but the fact that you were there, you cared enough to help and you were making memories together.
