One of the main roles of a parent is to be a buffer for all the pressures that are put on our child. We filter what we feel is necessary for our child to experience and thwart what may harm or frighten him. And when something gets through that upsets the reality we’ve carefully constructed, we are there to sooth and explain the overload.
One thing I am concerned about is that some parents shield their child to a point where that child does not have an accurate view of the world. Are we becoming so concerned with the damage that reality is having on our child that we lose sight of reality itself? A child must experience failure in order to realize success, stimulate endurance and contemplate solutions. If a child only experiences situations that he is comfortable with or knows mastery in, he will not grow both educationally or emotionally. If he is not faced with frustrating tasks, he will not adjust his strategies to fit the situation or strive to find a solution. He will not develop skills to deal with emotional turmoil and often display inappropriate responses to social situations.
I am asking parents to do something that is against their nature. Let your child experience failure. I know it will be difficult to do. Parents are hard wired to protect and save, but, in the real world, failure is always there and our children need to learn how to deal with it, learn from it and go on from there.
Pick an activity that is just a little out of your child’s comfort zone. This is an activity that he may already know something about or is a step higher than one he has already accomplished. You can control just how much frustration that is experienced by how challenging the task is. But the adage “small steps are better than a giant leap” applies here. Too big of a step will result in refusal to try. As time goes by and your child develops the mindset that it is OK to fail, make the step higher between comfort zone and challenge.
Teachers see this every day in the classroom. There are children who struggle to grasp the required standards but also the ones that accomplish classroom work without effort. Both types of children are not able to handle failure — one because he experiences it every day and the other because he never experiences it all. Both need to be challenged, to cope and to be nurtured. For the child that failure is constant, the search is for a comfort zone, and, for the other, a spot outside the comfort zone. Both spots are probably outside the classroom. That is where parents come in.
Find an activity that your child is challenged but not consumed by frustration. Create an atmosphere where failure is acceptable and even expected. Search for solutions and alternatives. Your child will grow, thrive and acquire basic skills to adjust and become a person that can let reality in and learn from it.
