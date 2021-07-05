Some of my most favorite summer memories are the nights that my siblings and I sat and marveled at the magic of fireflies. They appeared on those hot muggy nights that felt like you could cut the air, when even the buzzing of hungry mosquitoes couldn’t distract you from those blinking miniature lights in the sky. We would grab our mason jars and head out into the dark to capture as many fireflies as we could. That mason jar soon transformed into our very own summer flashlight.
Even now I am amazed at the spectacular display above the soybean field out front and hope that kids are still intrigued with how and why fireflies glow.
MATERIALS
2 glass jars with lids (if possible, put a few small holes in lid for air exchange), paper, pencil, watch or timer
ACTIVITY
1. Collect a firefly and place in one jar. Collect several other fireflies and place in second jar. Be careful not to squeeze too tightly. You may damage their wings. (Fireflies do not bite. They can be picked up gently or captured in a net.)
2. Look at the jar with the one firefly in it. This is best done in a darkened area. Record the number of flashes you see in five minutes.
3. Observe the jar with several fireflies in it. Count how many flashes you see in five minutes.
4. Take the number of flashes from the jar with several fireflies and divide it by the number of flashes you had with the lone firefly.
5. Count the number of fireflies in the second jar. Is that number close to the answer of your division problem? Why or why not?
6. Be sure to release your fireflies outside.
WHAT YOU HAVE LEARNED?
Answer and discuss the questions.
1. Did the lone firefly flash as quickly as the ones in the jar?
2. Was there a pattern to the flashing?
3. Male fireflies usually fly, while females tend to stay in grassy areas or on leaves. Think back to where you found your fireflies. Are they male or female? Remember this is a guess. Females also can fly.
WHERE TO GO FROM HERE
1. Google “firefly facts.” Explore the more than 170 species of fireflies found in the United States.
2. Google “firefly books for kids.” Enjoy both fiction and nonfiction books about this amazing bug.
3. Write your own adventure of Glow, the Magnificent Firefly.
4. Fireflies were thought to be fallen stars. Create your own art project using lighted fireflies to design your own constellation.
Fireflies bring back many fond memories of my childhood. I find myself on that porch long ago and feeling the excitement when I spotted that first firefly flashing its light to say hello. As I grew, I became aware of the true reason the firefly lights up, but the truth never erased that wonderment and magic of those summer evenings. Create those memories and feelings for your child. They will remember them and you with fondness and love.
