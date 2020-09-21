I often talk to parents who confide that their child refuses to do certain type of homework. He will throw tantrums. He will make up all sorts of excuses to not read or do math. He may do his homework but does not turn it in. Regardless of all the coaxing and threatening a parent might do, he simply refuses to do the work. The parent is perplexed because they know their child is capable of doing the work, but refuses to do so.
Sound familiar? This behavior may be a result of something far from not caring but on the other end of the spectrum. They actually may be afraid to fail.
But that doesn’t make sense. Why would a child who is afraid to fail do everything that seems to ensure that he will fail?
Because he doesn’t see it that way. His reasoning: If I don’t do, I therefore can’t fail. The child is convinced that failure is eminent, and so if he doesn’t do it or acts as if he doesn’t care, he won’t fail. The child will be victorious.
The first thing for parents to do is to realize that no matter how much they know he can do it, that doesn’t matter. What matters is that your child doesn’t believe he can. Your job is to help him come to the realization that he is capable. Teachers struggle with that task every day.
In this time of continual standard testing and publishing of results, we are continually telling the students that they don’t measure up and need to do better. If you tell them often enough, they will begin to believe you.
Some things that parents can do if your child refuses to try because he is afraid to fail:
Focus on the positive. Emphasize that perfection is not the goal but learning is. A person learns more by trying and failing than doing it perfectly every time. This is what causes most golfers to go back and play a game where failure is a given. Point out that a .300 hitter is revered by baseball fans but that means that he gets out 7 out of 10 times when at bat.
Celebrate effort rather than results. Tell your child you are proud of him that he tried, when you know it is difficult for him.
Highlight improvement instead of focusing on that perfect paper. If your child got five of the 15 spelling words right last week and eight out of 15 this week, celebrate! Improvement is movement in the right direction!
Provide “no-fail opportunities.” Create activities that have no right answer and allow your child to be creative. Art, music and dance are great avenues to provide this.
Allow your child to see you fail. Often children see their parents as perfect. If your child sees that “perfect” person fail, it shows that perfection is not obtainable. He will observe your reaction to failure. Model that failure is a learning experience and a part of life.
If you continually focus on the positive, effort and improvement, your child will slowly gain the confidence to try and the fear of failure will be reduced. With that reduction will come increased learning, which will result in success.
